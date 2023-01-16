ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield Police searching for missing teenager

By Michael Mahar
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cS8oK_0kGPpooz00

PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Pittsfield Police Department is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for help. Sergio Ponce is approximately 5’8″ and weighs roughly 130 pounds.

Ponce has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, and black sneakers, according to Pittsfield Police. Anyone with information regarding Ponce’s location is urged to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.

