Pittsfield Police searching for missing teenager
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) — The Pittsfield Police Department is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old and is asking the public for help. Sergio Ponce is approximately 5’8″ and weighs roughly 130 pounds.Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!
Ponce has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, sweatpants, and black sneakers, according to Pittsfield Police. Anyone with information regarding Ponce’s location is urged to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9700.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 1