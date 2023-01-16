Viewers ‘cancel’ Andrew Callaghan after All Gas No Breaks star apologizes for sex allegations and vows to start therapy

A YOUTUBE journalist accused of sexual misconduct by two women has apologized and vowed to start therapy.

Andrew Callaghan, 25, said in a video on Sunday that he "wants to do better" after allegations he put pressure on two accusers to have sex with him.

Callaghan, the star of HBO's new documentary This Place Rules, added: "I just want to express my complete sympathy, support and respect for anyone that I’ve done wrong by.

"I really want to do better and be fully accountable for everything that I’ve done.”

Callaghan - who rose to fame on his YouTube channels All Gas No Breaks and Channel 5 - was first accused earlier this month.

A TikToker identified by Buzzfeed as Caroline Elise said he had "worn her down" into having sex with him after she had offered him somewhere to stay for the night.

She added: "Just because eventually I said ok...because I was trying to just get the whole night over with so that it could be morning so that he could leave, it doesn't discount the fact that I told him no so many times prior.

"I said 'I'm tired, I'm not really feeling it', I came up with any excuse that I possibly could to just get him off of me, and he still found a way to coerce me into things that I didn't want to do."

Elise said seeing him online and on TV now means she is forced to "relive the trauma".

She added: "You shouldn't be supporting him."

A second TikToker then came forward to claim that she had told Callaghan "multiple" times to stop after he "advanced" towards her, touching her thigh, and kissing her neck during a car ride.

"He tried to put my hand down his pants multiple times, and I was, you know, fighting against him during this," she added.

The accuser called him "mean" and "demanding" after they had earlier "hooked up".

Following the allegations, viewers of his popular reporting clips had said he was now "cancelled".

Others called his apology "edited, rehearsed" and "fully robotic".

Another added: "Andrew Callaghan’s actions and rhetoric is so common. It’s a way to coerce and then gaslight women into thinking they haven’t been assaulted."

Speaking Sunday Callaghan acknowledged: "I didn't even really realize that I had this pattern that had affected multiple people."

Confirming he would be starting therapy "pretty much immediately", he added: "I've always taken 'no' for an answer as far as consent. I've never overstepped that line.

"But I think I want to have a more nuanced and important conversation about power dynamics, pressure and coercion.

"Because, like I said, I think, for a long time, I was behaving in a way that I actually thought was normal."

Callaghan did note "a lot of the things that have been said online about me are not true".

But he added: "But I'm not here to invalidate anybody's lived experience. If you feel pressured, you know, that's just what it is.

"I hope that this reaches the ears of anyone who's felt affected by me. I'd love to reach out to you, or you can reach out to me—even just for me to say I'm sorry.

"I really apologize and I appreciate you all."

Callaghan's legal rep had said on Friday: "Andrew is devastated that he is being accused of any type of physical or mental coercion against anyone.

"Conversations about pressure and consent are extremely important and Andrew wants to have these conversations, so he can continue to learn and grow."

The rep suggested that one accuser had asked for money before voicing their allegations.

Elise later clarified she had asked Andrew for a contribution to her therapy as a result of the incident.