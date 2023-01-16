Read full article on original website
Pa.’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low of 3.9% in December
HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s unemployment dropped to a record low of 3.9% in December, according to state data released on Friday. The commonwealth’s December 2022 unemployment rate is 1.6 percentage points below its December 2021 unemployment rate, data released by the state Department of Labor and Industry showed.
Pennsylvania farmland conservation offers short-term pain, long-term gain
HARRISBURG, PA – Environmental groups, year after year, argue that Pennsylvania must prioritize more state funding for conservation projects. This time around, however, they finally feel heard. “Pennsylvania right now, has one thing that it hasn’t had in a long time, if ever … and that is momentum,” said...
In first week as governor, Shapiro prioritizes meeting with Planned Parenthood advocates
HARRISBURG, PA – When campaigning for governor last year, Josh Shapiro championed reproductive health, vowing to keep abortion legal, safe, and accessible in Pennsylvania if elected. And in his first week in office, the 49-year-old Democratic governor prioritized meeting with Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates, the political arm of the...
In his first executive order, Shapiro removes degree requirement for thousands of state jobs
HARRISBURG, PA – On his first full day in office, Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, signed his first executive order, removing a four-year degree requirement for tens of thousands of state government jobs. Shapiro — who took the oath of office on Tuesday with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis —...
Phoenix with mat win over Lancers
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The Sugar Valley Phoenix wrestlers traveled to Loyalsock High School Tuesday night and came home with a 39-18 win. Isaiah Conoway and Lincoln Breon picked up falls and a Phoenix decision win came from Jarren McCloskey. Sugar Valley moves to 7-5 on the season and...
