Pennsylvania State

Pa.’s unemployment rate dropped to a record low of 3.9% in December

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s unemployment dropped to a record low of 3.9% in December, according to state data released on Friday. The commonwealth’s December 2022 unemployment rate is 1.6 percentage points below its December 2021 unemployment rate, data released by the state Department of Labor and Industry showed.
Phoenix with mat win over Lancers

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA – The Sugar Valley Phoenix wrestlers traveled to Loyalsock High School Tuesday night and came home with a 39-18 win. Isaiah Conoway and Lincoln Breon picked up falls and a Phoenix decision win came from Jarren McCloskey. Sugar Valley moves to 7-5 on the season and...
