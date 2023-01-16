Read full article on original website
Deadly wreck in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — One person died after a crash in Union County. It happened after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 15 in Kelly Township, near Lewisburg. Saunders Edwards, 81, of Lewisburg, died in the crash, according to state police. Police say Saunders was driving a minivan on Route...
A portion of Route 147 closed in Northumberland County
12 p.m. Update: Route 147 in Northumberland County is now open. -- Both lanes of Route 147 are closed between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass Road) in Jackson Township and Route 4033 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a downed tree and power lines. A detour is in place using Boyles Run Road, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), Route 225 and Herndon Bypass Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.
Area Woman Escapes Injuries Following Rollover Crash
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman escaped injuries after her vehicle rolled into a ditch in Pike Township on Wednesday evening. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash took place at 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, on Route 969 (Lumber City Highway), in Pike Township, Clearfield County.
Elderly man killed in crash near Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — An 81-year-old man of Lewisburg died Wednesday after he was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Kelly Township. Saunders L. Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment and succumbed to his injuries, according to state police at Milton. Saunders was traveling north on Route 15 around 6:30 p.m. when he made a left turn onto Ziegler Road into the path...
Northumberland County roadway reopened after crews cleaned up debris
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reopened a portion of Route 147 in Northumberland County after crews cleared debris. PennDOT says a downed tree and power lines had closed Route 147 between Herndon Bypass Road on Route 3006 in Jackson Township, and Boyles Run Road on Route 4033 in Lower Augusta Township. As of 12:00 […]
Route 15 SB closed in Kelly Township, Union County
10:55 a.m UPDATE: Both lanes of Route 15 are open in each direction. -- Both lanes of Route 15 southbound and the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound are closed between Route 1002 (Colonel John Kelly Drive) and Route 1005 (Hospital Drive) in Kelly Township, Union County, for an accident reconstruction. Route 15 southbound detour is Colonel John Kelly Drive, JPM Road, and Hospital Drive. The roadway is expected to reopen at 12 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
Route 15 reopened in Union County after crash reconstruction
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 15 has reopened in Kelly Township after accident reconstruction. In a PennDOT release, officials say the road was closed along Route 15 in both directions between Route 1002 and Route 1005. As of 10:55 a.m., the roadway has reopened. You find all the latest road conditions at 511PA.com.
Teen Seriously Injured After Car Collides with Tree
PIKE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two area teens were injured after a vehicle collided with a tree in Pike Township on Saturday morning. According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:33 a.m. on Saturday, January 14, on Lumber City Highway, in Pike Township, Clearfield County. Police say...
Former Danville-area hotel torn down
MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — The former Days Inn hotel near Danville has seen better days. It's been vacant for nearly ten years, but officials say the hotel's owner stopped putting money into it around 2000. "It's really just beyond being salvaged. It needs to come down. It has been...
Burglary reported at care facility
Selinsgrove, Pa. — Several suspects stole items from a storage building at Selinsgrove Center and fled the scene, police say. State police at Selinsgrove were dispatched to the facility on Route 522 on Jan. 13 after it was discovered items were missing. The suspects stole a fire extinguisher, cot, Tyvek suit and medical screen, and a case of ready-to-eat meals. Police say the suspects fled the area on foot. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-145.
Shaved ice shop preparing to open in Bellefonte, its first location in Centre County
The business is hoping to open in the spring in the former Subway location.
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
Man caught hiding in basement after attempting to break into vehicles
Muncy, Pa. — A man who attempted to break into vehicles was later found hiding in a homeowner's basement in Muncy Township, police say. Runell Lewis Hairston, 30, of Williamsport, was charged with three felony counts of criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft following his apprehension the morning of Jan. 10. Muncy Township Police Officer Christopher McKibben says it started when he was dispatched to McDonald's near Lycoming Mall for a...
Local man arrested after police investigate claims of shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing misdemeanors charges after allegedly calling Lycoming County Emergency Services claiming someone had shot at him. Multiple units from the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived near the 100 block of West Third Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Once in the area, police located the caller, who then claimed he was being followed. Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, of Williamsport said a...
Both Drivers Ejected, Killed In Rt. 80 Rollover: Pennsylvania State Police
Both drivers were ejected and killed after their vehicles overturned several times on Route 80 in the Poconos Monday afternoon, state police confirmed. Donn Innes, 68, was heading westbound when he collided with Jeffrey Bates, 31, after speeding off of the westbound lane near milepost 291.9 in Tunkhannock Township, Monroe County, around 12:25 p.m., state police said in a press release.
Closing at UPMC hospital in central Pa. surprises, worries mayor of rural town
UPMC said Friday it will eliminate regular hospital beds at UPMC Lock Haven Hospital, but will continue providing emergency care at the location under new Pennsylvania rules intended to spur innovation and preserve access that might otherwise be lost. The 25-bed hospital in rural Clinton County will become a new...
Police: Man forces woman out of car, assaults and robs her
Muncy Valley, Pa. — A woman was assaulted and robbed Saturday in Jordan Township when a man ripped her car door open and dragged her out onto the road. State police at Montoursville say shortly after 3:30 a.m., Robert Thomas Boyles, 28, of Muncy Valley, forced the woman and her female passenger to stop the car as they were driving on a dirt road off Salem Schoolhouse Road. Boyles had...
Kids rescued after bus goes over embankment
DANVILLE, Pa. — Early Thursday morning, a school bus filled with 11 middle schoolers went off an embankment. Residents who saw the bus crash this morning say a combination of bad weather, low visibility, and unfamiliarity with the area could've all played a role in sending that bus off the road and into a creek.
Truck crash closes ramp in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — A rig rollover tied up traffic in part of Union County Tuesday morning. The crash closed the on-ramp to Route 147 north from Route 15 north near Winfield. The truck hauling meat crashed around 8:30 a.m. The wreck was cleared, and the road reopened around...
Nursing home employee caught delivering cocaine
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — An employee at a local nursing facility was caught delivering cocaine to an undercover informant from the building. On Jan. 3, undercover State Police Troopers and the CI watched Douglas Christopher Curtis, Jr. walk up to their vehicle in the parking lot of Embassy of Loyalsock (now WeCare at Loyalsock), police said. The 34-year-old Curtis, of Williamsport, handed a cigarette box to the CI after being handed $200 in marked bills, according to the affidavit. ...
