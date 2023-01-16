Read full article on original website
Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
wpde.com
1 minor killed, another injured in shooting in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two minors were shot in the area of Talulah and Syracuse Street in Darlington County Friday night, according to Sheriff James Hudson. Coroner Todd Hardee confirmed one of the juveniles died. Every road that leads to Talulah Street is closed. Our crew on the...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
Deputies in the Midlands shot at by suspect
A suspect is in custody after shooting at law enforcement in the Midlands. WACH TV is reporting that Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies were shot at while serving an eviction notice at a home in Columbia, around 9:30 Friday morning.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
wach.com
Lexington man allegedly assaults family member, points gun at officer
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 56-year-old Lexington man has been arrested after officials say he pointed a gun at deputies investigating a domestic assault claim. Lexington County Sheriff's Department say Mikel Hinkle is out of prison on bond Friday. Deputies say Hinkle was recorded on audio hitting his family member while in a ride-share vehicle.
Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
Teen accidentally shot in Bishopville; police, coroner investigating
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Authorities say an 18-year-old has died following an accidental shooting that occurred in Bishopville on Wednesday. According to the Bishopville Police Department, the shooting happened inside one of the units at Cloverleaf Apartments. Authorities said that five teens were at the apartment when one of them...
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
WIS-TV
RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
'Through the grace of God': Sheriff Lott says tragedy narrowly avoided on Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff says his deputies and a property owner are lucky they weren't hurt after a man opened fire as they were serving an eviction notice on Friday morning. Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference on Friday afternoon, elaborating on what happened -...
WYFF4.com
Disturbed soil, suspicious activity leads to body in shallow grave at SC home, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Disturbed soil in the backyard of a South Carolina home and other suspicious activity has resulted in a man being charged in a suspicious death investigation, according to Columbia police. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) MORE HEADLINES. Police said on Sept. 16, 2022,...
abccolumbia.com
West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
Suspect accused of burying man in a shallow grave in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have arrested a man after they say he buried a man in a shallow grave. Officers charged 26-year-old Devante Antonio Dinkins with unauthorized removal of a dead body. The case involves the 2022 suspicious death of a 24-year-old man that Dinkins knew. Officers say...
wpde.com
Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
WIS-TV
One killed in fatal single-vehicle collision in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is deceased after a fatal collision on SC-6 around 5 a.m. on Jan. 19. According to the SCHP, the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital and the passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of a 2007 Chevrolet...
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
Suspect arrested at West Columbia hotel after nearly seven hour standoff
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police now say a standoff that involved a suspect shooting at officers at a hotel just off Interstate 26 has ended peacefully. Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department gave an update around 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 6 1/2 hours after the situation began. He confirmed the suspect, who he did not identify at the time, had been brought out of the hotel room and taken to the hospital for injuries. Boyce did not say how the man was injured but said he was expected to survive.
