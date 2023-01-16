ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Related
News19 WLTX

Crash involving SUV, propane tank shuts down Calks Ferry Road in Lexington County

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County authorities say an area road has reopened after an accident involving an SUV and a propane tank. A section of Calks Ferry Road was initially shut down between Pond Branch Road and Old Charleston Road after the SUV left the road and struck a propane tank and continued moving up to a nearby wood line. Only minor injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Lexington man allegedly assaults family member, points gun at officer

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 56-year-old Lexington man has been arrested after officials say he pointed a gun at deputies investigating a domestic assault claim. Lexington County Sheriff's Department say Mikel Hinkle is out of prison on bond Friday. Deputies say Hinkle was recorded on audio hitting his family member while in a ride-share vehicle.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Suspected gunman charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect arrested at West Columbia hotel after nearly seven hour standoff

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police now say a standoff that involved a suspect shooting at officers at a hotel just off Interstate 26 has ended peacefully. Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department gave an update around 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 6 1/2 hours after the situation began. He confirmed the suspect, who he did not identify at the time, had been brought out of the hotel room and taken to the hospital for injuries. Boyce did not say how the man was injured but said he was expected to survive.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

