Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Neil Young Remembers Happier Times With David Crosby
Neil Young had long been estranged from David Crosby when his former bandmate died this week. He's decided instead to focus on the legendary songs they created together as members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. "David is gone, but his music lives on," Young wrote on his official site, Neil Young Archives.
R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Was Ready to Confront Death With New Band
R.E.M. co-founder Bill Berry said he wouldn’t have wanted to make his new album earlier in his career. He’s heard playing drums on The Power and the Glory, the debut LP from the Bad Ends, for which he was recruited by Five Eight singer and guitarist Mike Mantione. Berry and Mantione worked in their hometown of Athens, Ga., with other musicians from the area in what became a local supergroup.
Looking Back at David Crosby’s Last Show
David Crosby couldn’t have known that his appearance as an opener for Jason Isbell on Sep. 17, 2019, was going to be his last proper concert before he died at the age of 81 on Jan. 18, 2023. Already approaching 80, he knew that time and health were against him. But a late-career revival had focused his attention on doing as much work as possible before the end came.
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
40 Years Ago: Why Bryan Adams’ ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ Felt So Right
Bryan Adams chuckled about the good fortunes surrounding his latest album, Cuts Like a Knife, during a June 1983 phone conversation. He was happy about his first Top 10 hit in the U.S. – and first Top 20 in his native Canada – with the ballad "Straight From the Heart." But, as he told this reporter, it wasn't exactly the point.
Pete Wentz Watched Metallica Documentary Before Making New Fall Out Boy Album
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz recently explained how Metallica's Some Kind of Monster helped him put focus on his long-running pop-punk band, particularly when considering musical longevity. The Fall Out Boy bassist and figurehead (pictured above at left) watched the 2004 Metallica documentary ahead of recording his group's eighth studio...
Michael Jackson Biopic Finds Director
Will the King of Pop become the King of Biographical Movies?. Lionsgate certainly hopes so. They’ve been prepping a biopic about Michael Jackson for a while now. (The project was officially announced last February.) The script for the film, which has the tentative title of Michael, was written by John Logan, the scribe behind movies like Gladiator, The Aviator, Spectre, and Alien: Covenant. Graham King, he producer of one of the most successful musical biopics ever, Bohemian Rhapsody, is also involved as well.
Channing Tatum Asked For His ‘G.I. Joe’ to Be Killed Off
If you thought watching the live-action G.I. Joe movies wasn’t fun, just imagine being in them. Channing Tatum played Duke in the first two G.I. Joe films: G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and the sequel G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Well, technically he’s in both, but in Retaliation, Tatum’s Duke went from the lead character to a glorified cameo, with his action-figure-turned-action-hero summarily killed off in the movie’s first 15 minutes. That made room for Dwayne Johnson to assume the central role in the story as Roadblock.
Why Freddie Mercury Kept Buying Paintings in His Final Days
Tony King, a mainstay of the British rock industry during the ‘60s and ‘70s, recalled spending time with Freddie Mercury as the Queen singer was dying in 1991. King’s upcoming memoir, The Tastemaker, features his recollections of working with the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Elton John and many others. In a recent interview with The Guardian, he discussed how the AIDS epidemic of the ‘80s left him with “survivor’s guilt” as so many of his friends died.
Dolly Parton Confirms Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks as LP Guests
Dolly Parton has confirmed more guests who will appear on her upcoming rock album: Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher and John Fogerty. The country legend plans to release the album, titled Rock Star, sometime this fall. She has already said Steve Perry and Steven Tyler will be on the record, but she announced the newly named artists when speaking on The View recently. "We just finished our song last night," she said of her Nicks collaboration. Parton also noted that although she is "doing my best" to get Mick Jagger on the album, the Rolling Stones' song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" will appear on the LP with singers Pink and Brandi Carlile as guests.
Bruce Gowers, Director of Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video, Dies at 82
Bruce Gowers, renowned film director who worked on Queen's legendary video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" and many others, has died at 82. Gowers originally started directing videos in his home country of England, but after Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" bolstered his career and notoriety, he relocated to the U.S. in the '70s. He directed several more Queen videos, and also worked with The Rolling Stones, Genesis, Alice Cooper, Journey, Kansas, Styx, Rush, Michael Jackson, Prince, Santana, KISS, REO Speedwagon and many others.
Is It True Tom Cruise Hasn’t Seen Daughter Suri Cruise in a Decade?
Does Tom Cruise ever see his daughter Suri Cruise?. Now 16 years old, it's widely believed that Suri — the daughter of Cruise and Katie Holmes — has not been spotted publicly with her father in a decade. The A-listers' daughter's relationship with her famous father has been...
Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’
Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...
Rockers Pay Tribute to David Crosby – Sebastian Bach, Mike Portnoy + More
The rock community is once again in mourning after the news broke that David Crosby died today (Jan. 19) at the age of 81. Sebastian Bach and Mike Portnoy are among the rockers who've paid tribute to the musician on social media. "It is with great sadness after a long...
Netflix Announces Premiere Date for Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’
It's been a couple of years since Zack Snyder released a new film. That’s set to change in December of 2023. Snyder’s last outing for Netflix was Army Of The Dead, which was a zombie heist thriller. His next project will mark a major new chapter in his career as a director.
Dolly Parton’s Rock Album Will Feature Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Brandi Carlile + More
Dolly Parton's first full album foray into the rock world will feature guest appearances from some of music's biggest names. During a recent appearance on the daytime talk show The View, Parton revealed that she recruited an all-star list of collaborators for her upcoming album, fittingly titled Rock Star. The...
