Onslow County Sheriff Office introducing body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Sheriff Office here in the East is finally getting fitted with new gear, after waiting over a year. In 2022, the Department of Justice committed nearly 230 thousand dollars in grant money to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for new body cameras from Watch Guard technologies.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
New all-way stop coming to Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Onslow County will have to come to a complete stop at one intersection. Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing additional stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Thursday, January 26. The...
Storm drainage work begins in New Bern park

A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing. Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.
NEW BERN, NC
One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center shootout

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in an apparent shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Marketplace Shopping Center on South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three people shot...
NEW BERN, NC
Kinston intersection under reconstruction for safety

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
KINSTON, NC
Onslow County begins major stream clean-up

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major stream clean-up in one Eastern Carolina county is set to begin next week. A large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek will be restored, thanks to a $377,335 grant from the Department of Agriculture. The Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Craven County felony drug arrest

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Morehead City names new city manager

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City has a new top administrator. The town announced today that Christoper Turner has been named city manager after a unanimous vote by council. Turner has served as interim city manager since last July after the town fired Ryan Eggleston. Eggleston had served four...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19. Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville. The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors. Research from the UK and Irving Medical...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A man from Duplin County took his chances with a $20 scratch-off and won $2 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that James Lee bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. The Wallace man decided to...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Wood Ducks name Maldonado their new Manager

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have a new manager for their 6th Carolina League season in Kinston. The Woodies announced Carlos Maldonado will be their new manager. Steve Mintz stepped down for personal reasons this fall. The Woodies shared Maldonado’s staff for the 2023 season as well.
KINSTON, NC
East Carteret girls hold off Southside, Mariners boys roll

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47. Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.
BEAUFORT, NC

