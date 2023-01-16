Read full article on original website
WITN
Onslow County Sheriff Office introducing body cameras
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Sheriff Office here in the East is finally getting fitted with new gear, after waiting over a year. In 2022, the Department of Justice committed nearly 230 thousand dollars in grant money to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for new body cameras from Watch Guard technologies.
WITN
New all-way stop coming to Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Onslow County will have to come to a complete stop at one intersection. Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing additional stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Thursday, January 26. The...
WITN
Storm drainage work begins in New Bern park
A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing. Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty.
WITN
One dead, two wounded in New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in an apparent shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving one man dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Marketplace Shopping Center on South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three people shot...
WITN
Kinston intersection under reconstruction for safety
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A congested U.S. 70 intersection in Kinston will be reconstructed to improve safety and traffic flow. The North Carolina Department of Transportation is closing the open median where Lowe’s Home Improvement and Pinelawn Memorial Park are located and will construct what is known as a reduced conflict intersection.
WITN
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lenoir County after search
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Three Lenoir County men face drug charges, while one also faces a gun offense, following the execution of search warrants at a house on N.C. 58 South. During the search, Kinston police and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office say they saw drugs and drug paraphernalia and...
WITN
Onslow County begins major stream clean-up
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major stream clean-up in one Eastern Carolina county is set to begin next week. A large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek will be restored, thanks to a $377,335 grant from the Department of Agriculture. The Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District...
WITN
Craven County felony drug arrest
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
WITN
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
WITN
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman showed up at her probation office with a bunch of different drugs on her. Craven County deputies say on Tuesday, Tabitha Paul was meeting with her probation officer when the drugs were found. The 31-year-old woman is now charged with felony...
WITN
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
WITN
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
WITN
Morehead City names new city manager
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Morehead City has a new top administrator. The town announced today that Christoper Turner has been named city manager after a unanimous vote by council. Turner has served as interim city manager since last July after the town fired Ryan Eggleston. Eggleston had served four...
WITN
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19. Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville. The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors. Research from the UK and Irving Medical...
WITN
Duplin County man celebrates $2 million lottery win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A man from Duplin County took his chances with a $20 scratch-off and won $2 million. The North Carolina Education Lottery tells WITN that James Lee bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. The Wallace man decided to...
WITN
Wood Ducks name Maldonado their new Manager
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Down East Wood Ducks will have a new manager for their 6th Carolina League season in Kinston. The Woodies announced Carlos Maldonado will be their new manager. Steve Mintz stepped down for personal reasons this fall. The Woodies shared Maldonado’s staff for the 2023 season as well.
WITN
East Carteret girls hold off Southside, Mariners boys roll
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47. Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.
WITN
North Lenoir boys beat Kinston at Kinston for the first time ever, make up postponed games from Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston high school basketball had its games stopped with North Lenoir due to altercations among fans on Tuesday. They made the games up Wednesday night with the North Lenoir girls winning 46-38. After the games, I asked how everything was on Tuesday from the boy’s perspective.
