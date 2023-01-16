Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
$1 million bond set for Oshkosh man charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bond has been set at $1 million for an Oshkosh man who has been charged with multiple felonies related to an alleged drunken driving crash. According to a release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, Brian A. Sippel has been charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle among other charges.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case
The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
seehafernews.com
Man Arrested With Stolen Credit Card After Failing to Pay Cab Fare in Manitowoc
A man was arrested in Manitowoc early this morning after he failed to pay cab fare. The cab driver called the Manitowoc Police Department and requested to speak to an officer when a 20-year-old man was unable to pay his fare. The driver informed the responding officer that the man...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
94.3 Jack FM
Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
101 WIXX
Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc PD offering reward for info on man accused of theft & forgery of financial documents
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department is offering up to a $500 reward for any information leading to the arrest of an individual accused of theft and forgery of financial documents. A vehicle had been stolen on January 2, 2023, and later recovered by law enforcement. After...
WBAY Green Bay
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stabbing His Cousin
A Manitowoc man accused of stabbing his cousin has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Ryan A. King was in court recently, where he pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of Attempted Homicide and two counts of False Imprisonment. King was arrested following...
wearegreenbay.com
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
94.3 Jack FM
Prosecutors Drop Request to Have Teen Moved to Adult Court in Bonfire Explosion
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Prosecutors dropped their request Wednesday to have a teenager moved to adult court for his alleged role in an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski. The case is expected to be resolved at a hearing next month. Multiple people were injured when a partially...
wapl.com
Grand Chute revokes motel’s license
GRAND CHUTE, WI — A Grand Chute motel has its operator’s license revoked. The town board votes unanimously to revoke the license of the Rodeway Inn on Westhill Boulevard. Police chief Greg Peterson says there have been a number of issues at the motel. “We’ve had a lot...
wearegreenbay.com
Traffic stop leads to deputies finding several drugs in Columbia County, driver in custody
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 36-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after deputies in Columbia County conducted a traffic stop, to which they found multiple drugs. According to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a minivan around 12:15 a.m. After...
seehafernews.com
Appleton Police Explains What to Do if You Accidentally Call 911
What are you supposed to do when you accidentally call 911?. It’s a problem many people have when they get a new cellphone or smartwatch, as those devices have the ability to call 911 without being unlocked. Some have even accidentally placed that call while the phone was in...
NBC26
Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed Against Adult In Oshkosh Middle School Fight
An adult is facing charges following a fight at an Oshkosh middle school. The D.A. filed charges yesterday against 37-year-old Charlotte Fletcher. Police say she forced her way into Merrill Middle School last week and began shouting and cursing at school staff members. Fletcher raced to the school after getting...
Stranger Steals Wisconsin Woman's Car While She Was Asleep In The Backseat
Police believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time of the incident.
WBAY Green Bay
D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
WBAY Green Bay
Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man found dead in Oshkosh in August as Glenn Wagner. Oshkosh Police say Wagner was identified after a forensic assessment conducted by Dr. Jordan Karsten, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh. Wagner was found dead...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued
(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
