Omro, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Sentenced in 2022 Arson Case

The man accused of setting fire to a residence in Manitowoc has been sentenced. 44-year-old Dang Vang will spend 2 years in prison and two years on extended supervision after being found guilty due to a no-contest plea on a charge of Arson of a Building Without the Owner’s Consent.
MANITOWOC, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay Man Charged in Connection to Bank Robbery

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — A Green Bay man suspected of robbing a bank in the 200 block of South Military Avenue on January 18, 2023, has been charged. The Brown County District Attorney’s Office charged Mark Vogel, 61, on January 20, 2023 of Robbery of a Financial Institution.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Two Rivers Woman Sentenced for Leaving Racist Notes on Car Windshields

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A woman who left racist notes on car windshields was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, plus jail time for a bail jumping conviction in the case. Cathleen Yauch, 50, previously pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and one count...
TWO RIVERS, WI
101 WIXX

Bank Robbery Carried Out, And Foiled, Within Minutes

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay police arrested a 62-year-old man Wednesday after he allegedly robbed a bank on the city’s west side. The Green Bay Police Department says it received an alarm call around 4:45 p.m. from a bank in the 200 block of S. Military Avenue.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wapl.com

Grand Chute revokes motel’s license

GRAND CHUTE, WI — A Grand Chute motel has its operator’s license revoked. The town board votes unanimously to revoke the license of the Rodeway Inn on Westhill Boulevard. Police chief Greg Peterson says there have been a number of issues at the motel. “We’ve had a lot...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Police Explains What to Do if You Accidentally Call 911

What are you supposed to do when you accidentally call 911?. It’s a problem many people have when they get a new cellphone or smartwatch, as those devices have the ability to call 911 without being unlocked. Some have even accidentally placed that call while the phone was in...
APPLETON, WI
NBC26

Milwaukee man arrested in Fond du Lac following near 10-mile chase

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody in Fond du Lac after a near 10-mile high-speed chase throughout Fond du Lac County. The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office stated that a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on Interstate 41 northbound in the area of Highway B in the town of Byron at 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan 17.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Charges Filed Against Adult In Oshkosh Middle School Fight

An adult is facing charges following a fight at an Oshkosh middle school. The D.A. filed charges yesterday against 37-year-old Charlotte Fletcher. Police say she forced her way into Merrill Middle School last week and began shouting and cursing at school staff members. Fletcher raced to the school after getting...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

D.A. files first charges from Oshkosh Merrill Middle School fight

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County district attorney filed two misdemeanor charges against a woman for last week’s fight inside Merrill Middle School. As we reported last Wednesday, Oshkosh police were called to the middle school for a fight involving adults and juveniles. Earlier there was a fight between two students, and then relatives and acquaintances of one of the students came to the school and demanded to be let inside.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Police say death of man in Oshkosh not believed to be suspicious

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have identified a man found dead in Oshkosh in August as Glenn Wagner. Oshkosh Police say Wagner was identified after a forensic assessment conducted by Dr. Jordan Karsten, Chair of the Department of Anthropology and Associate Professor of Anthropology at UW-Oshkosh. Wagner was found dead...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

