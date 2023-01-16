RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO