Read full article on original website
Related
gowatertown.net
NEW: Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in Rapid City (Audio)
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to Rapid City.
kotatv.com
DCI investigating Rapid City officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is looking into the officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Rapid City. A person was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. Thursday when they reportedly pulled a gun during a foot pursuit. The...
newscenter1.tv
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Thursday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. — One person has died after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City just after 10 p.m. Thursday night. A Rapid City Police officer made contact with an individual in the area of Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue, and the person “took off running from them,” according to a release from Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller. An officer pursued the individual on foot, and “a struggle of some sort ensued,” Chief Hedrick explains.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Police search for robbery suspect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect. Authorities say it happened just before 6 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Saint James Street. A pizza delivery driver was called to the area for a delivery....
KEVN
Cell phone records do not put Absolu at Thomson Park day of murder
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The trial of Arnson Absolu, accused of killing three people (Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser), continued Thursday with expert witnesses. An expert witness testified that Zaiser’s phone pinged in the area of Thomson Park around the time of the murders. Arnson Absolus’...
newscenter1.tv
Sturgis Police Department, Meade County Sheriff’s Office in search of woman who escaped custody
STURGIS, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Sturgis Police Department reported that a woman arrested for drug possession escaped from custody. Baily Wright was arrested on January 17 for possession of a controlled substance, and while being transferred to the Meade County Jail, she escaped. She is not considered dangerous at this time.
newscenter1.tv
What happens after an officer-involved shooting?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – An officer-involved shooting (OIS) in which one person was killed on Thursday night marks the fifth shooting in Rapid City in the past year. Here’s a look at what happens next, and a look back at the past year of OIS in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; SDSU coach to retire; Man wanted for kidnapping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City, is now in the hands of the South Dakota DCI.
KEVN
Rapid City pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A pizza delivery driver’s vehicle was stolen around 5:40 p.m. Monday, on the 500 block of Saint James Street. Police say the driver said they were making a pizza delivery and as the driver got out of the vehicle, a man got in. When the driver confronted the man, he reportedly brandished a gun at the delivery driver; grabbed the driver’s keys and stole the vehicle. Police found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of Kansas City Street.
dakotanewsnow.com
SD police chiefs say drug offenders causing spike in crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three South Dakota chiefs of police told a Senate committee Thursday morning that repeat drug offenders are causing a spike in crime in the state—and often violent crimes. They also said the current ways of dealing with drug offenders are not working,...
Woman escapes police while being taken to jail
According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis.
KELOLAND TV
Snow ahead; Woman escapes police; New charges against former day care employee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 27-year-old Chris Phoumy was already indicted on 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 6 children at Kids R Kids daycare in Sioux Falls last September. He’s been indicted on another 9 counts of sexual contact, allegedly involving 5 more victims– all of them ages 3 to 6 years old.
KELOLAND TV
RCPD searching for 13-year-old
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. 13-year-old Jake Moore was last seen in the 200 block of Mall Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. He’s described as Native American, approximately 5’7″, and was last...
kotatv.com
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
newscenter1.tv
Looking ahead in road construction: Anamosa Avenue Bridge rebuild, work on Highway 385, and more
RAPID CITY, S.D. – No one looks forward to road construction, but it never hurts to know what’s up ahead. State highway and road projects are planned out well in advance, and the South Dakota Department of Transportation maintains a list of upcoming projects 3 years in advance as part of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City High School students replace shelter destroyed by drunk driver
RAPID CITY, S.D.– There’s a grateful middle school crossing guard thanks to some high school students. Last year the crossing guard shed at East Middle School in Rapid City was hit and destroyed by a drunk driver. Oddly enough, the shed was recently donated by students at Rapid City High School. Upon hearing that the shed needed to be replaced students taking Geometry in Construction got to work.
KEVN
Some Rapid City residents are facing a stinky problem
A 23 year old man with cerebral palsy has new wheels to enjoy outdoor activities. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners. Sturgis's right-of-way areas are now the responsibility of property owners.
KEVN
Car versus pedestrian accident in Rapid City
The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Feeding South Dakota gives back to the community as a way to celebrate MLK day. Updated: 18 hours ago. Feeding South Dakota also held a food drive to...
kotatv.com
Organizations team up to help out the unhoused in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition is a program of Volunteers of America that assists people in getting back on their feet. The Hope Center serves as a place for unhoused people to get the resources they need, and they say there is an alarming trend happening in the Rapid City area. The Hope Center says since the pandemic they have been helping more and more people, which is great, but also an issue with more people finding adequate housing.
Comments / 1