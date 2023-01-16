Read full article on original website
BCSO searches for suspects who ran from wreck on St. Helena Island
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is looking for three people who ran away from deputies following a vehicle pursuit on St. Helena Island. Officials said around 3 p.m. Friday, deputies began to chase a Jeep Cherokee that subsequently crashed on Folly Road. Three people ran away from the […]
Driver injured in Beaufort County crash
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
WJCL
Murdaugh: Deadly boat crash, lawsuit, son's indictment preceded double homicide
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Feb. 24, 2019 was the night that put the Murdaugh family back in the spotlight and forever changed the family of Mallory Beach. Investigators say Paul Murdaugh was driving a boat under the influence with five other teenagers onboard, including Beach, when he crashed into a bridge near Parris Island.
Two killed after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building just before midnight Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, causing the truck to leave the roadway and strike a building off […]
wtoc.com
‘When I called 911, no one answered the phone:’ Witness of Hwy 17 crash victim says it was difficult to reach 911
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman who says she stopped to help a driver who died after a crash in Chatham County is talking exclusively with WTOC. That crash happened Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m. on Ogeechee road at Chief of Love Road. Stephanie Lange says she was driving...
WJCL
GSP: Woman killed in fiery crash after leading troopers on two chases
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — VIDEO ABOVE: A view of the traffic congestion on Hwy 204 at Pine Grove Dr. following the crash. Update: According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, a police chase lead to the crash and vehicle fire. The Chatham County Police Department assisted Georgia State...
GSP investigating crash, vehicle fire on Hwy 204 near Hwy 17 exit
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — UPDATE: One lane of eastbound Hwy 204 at the Hwy 17 exit is now open. Previous story Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash and vehicle fire on Highway 204 at the Hwy 17 exit. Traffic on Abercorn Street is closed in both directions between Ogeechee Road and Ford Avenue. […]
WSAV-TV
Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road
A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
WSAV-TV
Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204
One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Richmond Hill home...
Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe
UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Pate Street. The woman injured was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, SPD said. There is no word yet on any suspects.
WJCL
UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
WSAV-TV
Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars after 2 burglaries in a week
Between last Thursday and Monday of this week – a thief stole as much as $4,000 in food from Ardsley Station. After the break-ins, the owner is looking to city leaders for help. Popular Savannah restaurant out of thousands of dollars …. Between last Thursday and Monday of this...
Man dies in fiery crash on Hwy. 17 in Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A crash on Highway 17 claimed the life of a man Wednesday evening. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north on GA 25 near Chief of Love Road making a U-turn to travel in the southbound lanes. A gold GMC Yukon in the same direction was unable to […]
‘I am still in disbelief’: Richmond Hill resident on devastating home explosion
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – What was to be the start of a promising future in their new home for South African native Larissa Apperson, her daughter Alyssa, and year-old puppy named Teddy Bear turned out to be what some would consider a nightmare. Just before 5 a.m. last Friday, Apperson’s home exploded on Demeries Lake […]
WSAV-TV
Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition
Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
Police: Human remains found near Savannah River
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting
LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being […]
blufftontoday.com
Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later
It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
