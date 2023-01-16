ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

WSAV News 3

Driver injured in Beaufort County crash

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A single-vehicle crash left a driver injured in Beaufort County Thursday morning. According to the Burton Fire District, the incident happened on Anns Point Road near Perry Clear Drive just before 9 a.m. Emergency crews arrived on the scene to find a heavily damaged SUV that collided with a tree off […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Two killed after truck crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a truck crashed into a building just before midnight Thursday night. According to Georgia State Patrol, a Ford F-150 traveling north on Ogeechee Road side swiped a Nissan Altima traveling the same direction, causing the truck to leave the roadway and strike a building off […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV-TV

Vehicle crashes into building on Ogeechee Road

A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A car struck a building on Ogeechee Road just before midnight Thursday night. A new art exhibit is in Savannah this weekend designed to start a dialogue between war veterans struggling after coming home and civilians through artwork.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Continued coverage: Driver dead after GSP pursuit …. One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. Richmond Hill home...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: Missing elderly man found safe

UPDATE: George Porter was found safe shortly after police issued a missing person alert for him. ——— SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man with dementia. George Porter was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Chester Street. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police: 1 seriously injured in Pate Street shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Thursday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Pate Street. The woman injured was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, SPD said. There is no word yet on any suspects.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

UPDATE: Man killed in crash on Chief of Love Rd. in Savannah identified

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Update 1/19 9:30 a.m.:. On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, there was a deadly crash on Highway 17 near the Bryan County line. According to Georgia State Patrol, a tow truck was traveling north and made a U-turn. While making the U-turn, an SUV traveling north wasn't able to stop and hit the tow truck. The SUV caught on fire immediately.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left teen in critical condition

Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. Arrest made in Hardeeville hit and run that left …. Police have arrested Christopher Wright in connection with a hit-and-run accident that left one Hardeeville teen in critical condition. COVID deaths...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Police: Human remains found near Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A body was discovered near the Savannah River Wednesday morning, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD). The human remains were discovered in a rocky area on the edge of the river near the sugar refinery, CCPD said. Though the discovery was made locally, the Wilmington Police Department in North […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Man injured in Lady’s Island shooting

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A shooting on Lady’s Island left one man injured Tuesday. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the incident took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Hazel Farms Road. The man suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg, BCSO said. He’s being treated at a local hospital. No […]
LADY'S ISLAND, SC
WSAV News 3

Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being […]
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later

It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
JASPER COUNTY, SC

