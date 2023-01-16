ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Yankees president Randy Levine joins AC Milan's board

MILAN (AP) — New York Yankees president Randy Levine has joined AC Milan’s board of directors, the soccer club announced Saturday. The move comes nearly five months after the Yankees purchased a minority stake in Milan and RedBird Capital Partners acquired a controlling interest in the seven-time European champion for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
NEW YORK STATE
WVNews

Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season. A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams...
WVNews

Madueke 'absolutely buzzing' after signing for Chelsea

Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk. England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million).

Comments / 0

Community Policy