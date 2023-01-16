Read full article on original website
Related
Sam Surridge strikes late to rescue point for Nottingham Forest at Bournemouth
The substitute Sam Surridge struck a late leveller to deny his former club Bournemouth an overdue Premier League win as Nottingham Forest snatched a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium. Jaidon Anthony’s first-half finish looked set to end Bournemouth’s four-game losing streak in the top flight to ease the pressure...
WVNews
Yankees president Randy Levine joins AC Milan's board
MILAN (AP) — New York Yankees president Randy Levine has joined AC Milan’s board of directors, the soccer club announced Saturday. The move comes nearly five months after the Yankees purchased a minority stake in Milan and RedBird Capital Partners acquired a controlling interest in the seven-time European champion for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).
WVNews
Liverpool and Chelsea draw 0-0 to hit Champions League hopes
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A season of frustration continued for Liverpool and Chelsea after a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday did little to help either team’s hopes of securing Champions League qualification next season. A game that was short on chances and quality underlined why both teams...
WVNews
Madueke 'absolutely buzzing' after signing for Chelsea
Chelsea completed the signing of Noni Madueke on Friday as coach Graham Potter prepares to hand a Premier League debut to Ukraine international Mykhailo Mudryk. England under-21 winger Madueke joined from PSV Eindhoven on a 7 1/2-year contract for a fee reportedly worth 35 million pounds ($43 million).
Comments / 0