Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
thatssotampa.com
Wagamama announces grand opening date in Water Street Tampa
Wagamama, the iconic restaurant brand offering modern Asian cuisine, is entering new markets with its first ever Florida location in Tampa at 1050 Water Street on February 11. We enjoyed our first taste of Wagamama’s exceptional chicken and veggie gyoza during the Water Street Holiday Promenade — and it lives up to the hype.
thatssotampa.com
The largest networking event in Tampa heads to Tampa Heights this February
Tampa Bay’s largest networking event arrives at the beautiful Armature Works venue in Tampa Heights on February 17. Guests can gather three months worth of connections in just three hours at this fabulous event put together by ActionCOACH Tampa Bay. That’s So Tampa has a limited number of tickets available at $47 ($500 off!). Those interested in attending can reserve their spot online.
thatssotampa.com
The largest dessert festival in America returns to Tampa in 2023
Dessert Wars returns to Tampa on September 23. The largest traveling dessert festival in America makes its triumphant return to the Florida State Fairgrounds for one of the sweetest celebrations in the state. If you can’t wait until September, just start counting down the days until The Florida State Fair this February, and the upcoming Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival.
thatssotampa.com
Hong BBQ & Hot Pot brings all-you-can-eat experience to Tampa
A brand new all-you-can-eat restaurant is now open in Tampa. Please welcome Hong BBQ & Hot Pot to Tampa. Hat tip to Creative Loafing for putting this savory hotspot on our culinary radar. The new spot at 5840 E Fowler Ave. celebrated its grand opening on January 17. “Introducing our...
thatssotampa.com
Plans revealed for 33-acre Ybor Harbor mixed-use development
A major transformative development is in the works for Historic Ybor City. A rezoning application for Ybor Harbor, a dynamic new 33-acre mixed-use waterfront development surrounding Ybor Channel and located just south of Adamo Dr., was filed with the City of Tampa late Thursday. The project, at the northern terminus of Ybor Channel, is an undertaking by Darryl Shaw.
thatssotampa.com
Oxford Exchange owners purchase former Kojak’s property
Major development news along Bayshore and Gandy was just reported by The Tampa Bay Business Journal. The property formerly occupied by Kojak’s BBQ was just purchased by a corporate entity linked to the Casper family, which owns Oxford Exchange, Stovall House and The Library in St. Petersburg. The group paid $4.6 million for the Kojak’s site, according to a report by TBBJ.
thatssotampa.com
The world’s largest triceratops, Big John, comes to Tampa this year
Go nose to nose with Big John, the World’s Largest Triceratops, in an immersive and playful exhibit at the Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa. The colossal arrival is part of a great excavation exhibit opening at The Glazer Children’s Museum later in 2023. Do we think Big John would get along with the 21-foot Phoebe the Flamingo?
