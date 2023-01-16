Go nose to nose with Big John, the World’s Largest Triceratops, in an immersive and playful exhibit at the Glazer Children’s Museum in downtown Tampa. The colossal arrival is part of a great excavation exhibit opening at The Glazer Children’s Museum later in 2023. Do we think Big John would get along with the 21-foot Phoebe the Flamingo?

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO