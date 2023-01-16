OL Jake Guarnera Talks Latest Gators Visit, QB DJ Lagway: 'Very Appealing'

Ponte Vedra offensive lineman Jake Guarnera has emerged as an early recruit of interest for the Florida Gators in the class of 2024.

Photo: Jake Guarnera (middle); Credit: Alex Shepherd

When offensive tackle Caden Jones picked the Gators during the All-American Bowl on Jan. 7, Florida's class of 2023 recruiting efforts were all but officially wrapped up.

Now that the focus is moving toward the 2024 cycle, UF hosted numerous rising senior recruits on campus this past weekend as the process of building around quarterback pledge DJ Lagway gets fully underway.

It only makes sense that Billy Napier and the Gators coaching staff hosted a familiar prospect who, should he end up at Florida, would protect Lagway on Saturdays: Ponte Vedra (Fla.) High offensive lineman Jake Guarnera .

The trip was Guarnera's fourth to UF, at least, and first since the Gators' win over South Carolina on Nov. 12, 2022. Guarnera appreciated the expanded personalized contact with coaches, such as Napier and offensive line coach Rob Sale, that came with visiting during the offseason.

"I spent some time with coach Sale at the beginning, we watched about 45 minutes of film together one-on-one," Guarnera shared with All Gators on Sunday. "Then we took a little facility tour [and did] staff introductions. Then I met with coach Napier for about 30 minutes."

In the film room with Sale, where the two reviewed Florida's tape from its South Carolina and LSU matchups last season. Guarnera learned his projected positional fit with the Gators: Along the interior offensive line, likely at center.

Both Sale and Napier complimented the aspects of Guarnera's game that would translate to manning the middle of the offensive line after playing offensive tackle in high school at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds.

"Just, obviously, my measurables aren't on par with where a tackle would be. So, you know, they see me moving down to center. They want someone that's intelligent, and can be powerful through their feet in that area," Guarnera noted.

"[Napier] also likes my film. He thought I was agile, you know, can move and was powerful with my hips and feet."

His conversation with the head coach went beyond focusing on the gridiron, however.

"It went well. We talked about his vision of the program and, you know, what their development is there," Guarnera said. "You know, the people they have there, their support staff. He really likes my character and how I present myself to, you know, media and as a person."

Guarnera is intrigued by Napier's vision, which, if he were to sign with UF, would involve the Ponte Vedra product snapping the ball to Lagway.

The two haven't met yet, but Guarnera pointed to Lagway's early decision to join the Gators — on Dec. 7, 2022, over a year ahead of the class of 2024 early signing period — as an incentive while he considers Florida in his recruitment.

"It definitely helps with an appeal to a program when they have other good recruits coming in. You know, the main goal is a National Championship and making it to the NFL and getting a good education, which Florida has the potential to do in the next four to five years, which is very appealing."

While no offseason visits have been locked in yet, Guarnera hopes to at least check out Miami and return to Clemson, Tennessee, North Carolina State and Penn State before making his college commitment, in order to first validate what he knows about each program.

Ideally, Guarnera remarked, the plan would result in a summertime pledge.

"Probably around July. That's my goal," Guarnera admitted. "You know, it could change depending on what happens but that's kind of when I want to commit."

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .