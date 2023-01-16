ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Column: A different approach to self-improvement, resolutions

By By Reggie Ponder Columnist
 4 days ago

If you made New Year’s resolutions I hope they are turning out well.

It won’t take too much longer before the things you might be practically forcing yourself to do right now will have become habits.

Habits are power, whether for good or ill. Bad habits have the power to steer your life in a negative direction, and good habits are powerful to lift your life upward in a positive way.

Over the years I have heard that if you do something every day for three weeks it becomes a habit.

While I’m not sure that is strictly true — I mean, I don’t know who would decide this and how they would know — its seems to have a feel of authenticity to it.

In fact, having intentionally changed habits a number of times over the years, the three-week rule seems roughly correct to me.

And if three weeks is right, then you are getting close if you started doing something on Jan. 1 based on a New Year’s resolution.

Congratulations if you have made it this far, and hang on a few more days. Maybe you will have formed a new habit and be on the road to wherever it is you are trying to get to.

I used to make resolutions nearly every year but have been gradually weaning myself from the practice over the past couple of years.

It’s not that I don’t need improvement. Of course, if you know me at all, then you already knew that.

I still have my share of good habits to cultivate and bad habits to shed.

Take, for instance, my proclivity for procrastination.

Or then again, just never mind that. Maybe I will write about it next week, or the week after that.

But anyway, my new timetable for realigning my life and habits is not to wait until the beginning of the year.

Instead, I start in November or December, so that I am already on the ground running when Jan. 1 gets here.

This is especially helpful for diet- and fitness-related resolutions, since it coincides with the temptations of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season.

So this year, (well November of last year, to be exact) I started saying no to some of the higher-calorie foods that I had gradually let slip back into my diet. And again, this was at the precise time that those foods seemed to be surrounding me at every turn.

I was able to add some additional exercises to my exercise routine as well, which has also helped.

It has been a relief to be already on a positive trajectory as the year has started.

But I also have immense respect for those of you making difficult changes now based on New Year’s resolutions.

I am pulling for you, and know that this can be a great year for us.

Reggie Ponder is a staff writer for The Daily Advance.

