Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Tori Spelling Offers 'Not Great' Update On Daughter Stella's Health After Second Trip To ER
Tori Spelling offered a not-so great update on how her daughter Stella is doing after suffering a "terrifying" health scare earlier this month. During the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's Thursday, January 19, appearance on "Jeff Lewis Live," the actress shared more about what exactly happened with her 14-year-old daughter after she was diagnosed with hemiplegic migraines — a "condition that affects one side of the body," as Tori explained in a previous Instagram post."Her left arm went completely numb, she couldn't lift it," Tori told the host. "Then half of her throat, then her mouth. So it looked like she...
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Neil Young Remembers Happier Times With David Crosby
Neil Young had long been estranged from David Crosby when his former bandmate died this week. He's decided instead to focus on the legendary songs they created together as members of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. "David is gone, but his music lives on," Young wrote on his official site, Neil Young Archives.
How Stevie Nicks Almost Died Filming a Video for ‘Stand Back’
When MTV launched in 1981, it heralded a new era of promotion that centered on music videos. They were works of art that were often distinct from the song that accompanied them, and that in turn helped develop new filming techniques and technological advances. First, though, there had to be...
40 Years Ago: Why Bryan Adams’ ‘Cuts Like a Knife’ Felt So Right
Bryan Adams chuckled about the good fortunes surrounding his latest album, Cuts Like a Knife, during a June 1983 phone conversation. He was happy about his first Top 10 hit in the U.S. – and first Top 20 in his native Canada – with the ballad "Straight From the Heart." But, as he told this reporter, it wasn't exactly the point.
35 Years Ago: Robert Plant’s ‘Heaven Knows’ Embraces Both Past and Present
Robert Plant resisted most forms of reminiscence after the 1980 dissolution of Led Zeppelin. He simply wasn't interested in looking backward following the sudden death of John Bonham. "I knew that I could never replace Led Zeppelin in the eyes of the public," Plant told the Chicago Tribune in 1988, "And I knew, also, that I have got a lot to offer. So I figured that the best thing I could do was to distance myself as much as possible musically, and yet still keep the theme of constant change."
Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’
Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...
Why Queen Was Never Happy With Their Debut Album
Brian May recalled the disagreements that meant Queen was “never happy” with their self-titled debut album. Released in 1973, the LP set them on course for success. But in a new interview with Total Guitar, May said their experience at London’s Trident Studios was a disappointing one.
Bruce Gowers, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Video Director, Dead at 82
Bruce Gowers, the award-winning director behind a long list of music videos, including Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” has died at the age of 82. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the director’s passing was confirmed by his family. Gowers death was reportedly due to complications from an acute respiratory infection.
Dolly Parton Confirms Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks as LP Guests
Dolly Parton has confirmed more guests who will appear on her upcoming rock album: Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Cher and John Fogerty. The country legend plans to release the album, titled Rock Star, sometime this fall. She has already said Steve Perry and Steven Tyler will be on the record, but she announced the newly named artists when speaking on The View recently. "We just finished our song last night," she said of her Nicks collaboration. Parton also noted that although she is "doing my best" to get Mick Jagger on the album, the Rolling Stones' song "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" will appear on the LP with singers Pink and Brandi Carlile as guests.
When Kiss’ Boss Asked Them to ‘Play Worse’ Onstage
Paul Stanley discussed the struggle Kiss faced with booking shows in their early years, as more and more bands refused to have them as an opening act. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained that the relatively unknown group used to take advantage of lax performance agreements to enhance their reputation, which worsened the situation and led to an unusual suggestion from their record label boss, Neil Bogart.
Neal Schon Backtracks on Journey Tour With Gregg Rolie
The feud between Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain has taken another turn as Schon responds to reports that original keyboardist Gregg Rolie won't return for Journey’s 50th-anniversary tour. The road trip begins on Jan. 27 with Schon and Cain engaged in several legal battles against each other. Schon previously...
Hear New Jethro Tull Song ‘Ginnungagap’ From ‘RokFlote’ Album
Ian Anderson has revealed details of Jethro Tull’s 23rd album, RokFlote, which will arrive on April 21. The band released the LP's lead track, “Ginnungagap,” from the follow-up to last year’s The Zealot Gene. You can hear the song below, along with a track listing for the album.
David Crosby, Founding Member of the Byrds and CSN, Dead at 81
David Crosby, a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, has died at age 81. A statement from Crosby's wife confirmed the news. "It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away," read the statement. "He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."
Why Paul Stanley Rejected Bandit Makeup After a Month
Paul Stanley recalled the time he dabbled with a different mask before returning to his classic Starchild makeup after less than a month. The Kiss co-founder is known to have appeared as a character known as the Bandit on three occasions, the first on Dec. 31, 1973, and the last on Jan. 26, 1974. In a recent interview with Yahoo, he explained the change had come about after a discussion with Neil Bogart, the band’s first record label boss, after they cut a deal with Casablanca Records in November 1973.
Snake Sabo’s New-Singer Prank on Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan
Skid Row’s Rachel Bolan and Snake Sabo recalled that new singer Erik Gronwall fit in with the band’s sense of humor so well that he was the subject of a prank soon after meeting his new bandmates for the first time. Most of them gathered in New York...
Ian Hunter Announces Star-Stuffed New Album, ‘Defiance Part 1′
Ian Hunter has announced a new star-filled new album, Defiance Part 1, which will arrive on April 21. The LP features guest appearances by Johnny Depp, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Duff McKagan, Todd Rundgren, Slash, Jeff Tweedy, Robert Trujillo, Waddy Wachtel, Brad Whitford, Dean DeLeo, and Robert De Leo and Eric Kretz (of Stone Temple Pilots). The late Jeff Beck and Taylor Hawkins are on it, too.
Metallica Aims to Smash Taboos With New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’
James Hetfield hopes to shatter the taboos attached to discussing suicide with Metallica's new single. "Screaming Suicide" is the second song released from the band's upcoming album 72 Seasons. You can watch the song's official video below. "The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside," Hetfield said...
