Bluekatts 3-1 in District After Tough Loss to Miles
The Coleman Bluekatts are 3-1 in district after falling to Miles on Tuesday night, 28-36. (District Standings pictured above.) The Lady Blizzards scored 30 points against Miles, so the Bluekatts will need to shoot well to get their 4th win Friday night IN Winters. On Tuesday, the Bluekatts were in...
Bluecat Buzzer Beater Keep Miles from Win Number 20
The Coleman Bluecat Basketball team took down district opponent Miles at home on Tuesday night 48-46 thanks to a buzzer beater by Braxton Smith. After a 9-0 run began the game, the Bluecats held only a 12-10 lead after the first quarter. Coleman came out hot in more ways than one, out rebounding the Bulldogs the entire first half. Thanks to great defense and ball control, Miles only scored four in the 2nd, helping the lead to grow to 22-14 at halftime. Breathing room the Bluecats would end up needing heading into a hard pressed 2nd half.
9th Boys BBall to Play Monday
Coach Cameron Lowman has announced that they have picked up a Freshman boys game to be played on Monday, January 23rd IN Coleman against May JV boys. The game will start at 5:30 in the main gym. Coleman Today Photos above are from the Miles game on Tuesday (Jan 17).
Coleman Athletes Named to FCA All-Star Teams
Brownwood Area FCA has selected eight athletes from Coleman to represent our school in the All-Star games in June. Congratulations to all! They are as follows, from left to right:. A.J. Phillips, golf. Bode Slayton, golf. Gage Gordon, golf. Ryland Gentry, baseball. Brylei Gilbreath, volleyball. Braxton Smith, basketball. David Navarro,...
Carolyn Jackson, 76
Carolyn Sue Jackson, age 76 of Brownwood passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at her home. Sue was born on Sunday, January 27, 1946 in Shoals, Indiana to Joseph Talmage Gray and Iola Cason. Sue married the love of her life, Donald Rowe Jackson in 1963 in Mexico. They...
Gloria Edmiston, 79
Gloria Edmiston, age 79, of Coleman, died Wednesday, January 18, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Linda Faye Peacock, 75
Linda Faye Peacock, age 75 of Santa Anna, Texas passed to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 8:01 am at the Coleman Medical Center. Services will be Friday, January 20, at 2:00 pm at Santa Anna Cemetery Pavilion with Rev. David McLean officiating under the direction and care of Henderson Funeral Home and Staff.
Betty Sue Cupps, 71
Betty Cupps, age 71, of Santa Anna, died Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Brownwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. The family will host a time of visitation at 12:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service celebrating her life at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Maureen Wilson officiating. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
Coleman ISD Board of Trustees to Meet Monday Night - Agenda Posted
The Coleman Independent School District Board of Trustees will meet Monday, January 23, at 5:30 pm in the CISD Administration Office, 2302 S. Commercial Avenue. The agenda is shown below. 1. Invocation. 2. Pledge of Allegiance. 3. Call to Order. 4. Recognize January Retiree. 5. School Board Recognition. 5. Reading...
Needed Rain Now Likely Monday Night and Tuesday - Low Snow Chance
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner - This coming Tuesday will likely be a cold, rainy and windy day in our part of Texas. But will it snow? (read on) What to Expect - A vigorous upper level low will track out of the southwestern U.S. Monday and cross our region of Texas on Tuesday. As a result, rain is very likely starting Monday night and through much of Tuesday. Tuesday morning looks to be our prime time for rain.
Jauregui Hopes TSTC Education Inspires Her Children
(BROWNWOOD, Texas) - Sierra Jauregui, Coleman High School alumni, decided to show her three children what hard work can accomplish. She also hopes to inspire others, as well. Jauregui began Texas State Technical College’s Emergency Medical Services program this fall, and before she knew it, her third child was born. During the first few weeks of class, Jauregui gave birth to her child and returned to class as quickly as she could.
Additional Information Given on Proposed New Ambulance Service Provider
In session on Thursday evening, January 19, the Coleman City Council gave approval to authorize the City Manager and City Attorney to negotiate on behalf of the City a contract for a new ambulance service provider. Texas based Sacred Cross EMS is the new provider. Below is additional information from the City on the process leading up to the proposed change in provider and more information on Sacred Cross EMS. (see more below)
City Council Incumbents Filed for Re-election for 2023
January 18, 2023, is the first day to file for a place on the ballot for the City Council election on May 6, 2023. As of noon today, all incumbents have filed for re-election:. Below is important 2023 General Election Information. More information can also be found at www.cityofcolemantx.us/elections:. 2023...
Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue Advisory Board Meeting Agenda for Monday
The Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue Advisory Board will meet in session on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 W. Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. The Board may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed on this Agenda. One agenda item will be discussed at a time, in the order determined by the Presiding Officer unless logic and practical considerations allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency. The Board reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, of the Texas Government Code.
INFO for Applications for Novice City Election Ballot Placement
The City of Novice is now accepting applications for a place on the ballot for the general election May 6, 2023, for three (3) Aldermen, two year terms positions. Applications may be obtained at 268 6th Street at the Novice City Complex. Due to the city not having regular business days/hours the following are the designated days and hours to turn in an application to the city secretary Jason Walker, at 268 6th Street Novice, Tx 79538:
