The Hotel Occupancy Tax Revenue Advisory Board will meet in session on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 200 W. Liveoak, Coleman, Texas. All items on the agenda are for possible discussion and action. The Board may vote and/or act upon each of the items listed on this Agenda. One agenda item will be discussed at a time, in the order determined by the Presiding Officer unless logic and practical considerations allow similar topics to be considered together for purposes of convenience and efficiency. The Board reserves the right to meet in closed, executive session on any of the items listed below should the need arise and if authorized by Title 5, Chapter 551, of the Texas Government Code.

