AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin drive-in movie theater is recovering after its owner said much of the equipment at one of its locations was stolen. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in, said on social media Wednesday that 80% of the theater's operations equipment at its Downtown Austin location was stolen in the night "by a well planned heist." The post states that the suspected thieves broke into all four of the projection trailers at the San Antonio Street location and gutted them, taking almost everything.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO