New development for active seniors opens in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A new mixed-income development for active seniors is opening its doors to the public Friday in East Austin. The Ladybird will feature 47 studios, 208 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units for active seniors 55 and up. Besides living arrangements, the development also has several amenities including a library, training/meeting room, theater and food pantry.
Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House to open 15 locations in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from Austin Business Journal, Austin is about get even more caffeinated. The Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House is in talks to open up 40 locations across the Austin-San Antonio over the next six years, and those plans include 15 locations in Austin alone.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 3M Half Marathon, The Dolly Party and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a tribute to an Austin original to a dance party dedicated to Dolly, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s...
Austin airport hosting open house-style event for residents who live nearby
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is making plans for more growth – and it wants to make sure residents who live near the airport are in the know. AUS is hosting a free open house-style community event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at...
Committee moves forward with recommendations to close three schools at Pflugerville ISD
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — While many school districts are racing to keep up with growing student populations, leaders in Pflugerville ISD are looking at closing some campuses. On Thursday night, a committee made recommendations to the school board saying they should move forward with closing and re-purposing three elementary schools: Dessau, River Oaks and Parmer Lane.
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
Daily Juice Cafe announces permanent closures starting Jan. 22
AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors for good. Daily Juice Cafe, a fresh juicing company founded in 2003, has announced its official closure slated for Sunday. The company announced the closure on its website in a goodbye letter. The company stated its appreciation for locals'...
Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer
MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
Central Texans honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, Jan. 15, would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, and Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The social justice and civil rights activist will be honored across the country, including right here in Central Texas. "The journey that King was on...
Report: Zoning approved for apartments near South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress Avenue, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The development would be built on a 2-acre lot on Alpine Road near...
How nationwide tech layoffs will impact Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some. Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months.
Bastrop ISD student arrested, accused of having a gun on Manor Early College High School campus
MANOR, Texas — A 17-year-old Bastrop ISD student was arrested last week for allegedly having a gun in his possession on the Manor Early College High School campus, Manor ISD Police confirmed to KVUE. In a letter to the Manor ISD community, district police chief Clarence Yarbrough said that...
Hutto gearing to open up very first movie theater
HUTTO, Texas — At the Hutto City Council meeting Thursday night, local leaders made a major announcement – the city of Hutto is finally getting its first movie theater!. The new EVO Entertainment theater is part of an expansion at the Townwest Commons. Plans for the development include the EVO location, which is set to break ground this spring, with an open date planned for 2024.
Where George P. Bush is working after leaving Texas elected office
Bush announced he's now joining a law firm based in Wisconsin. According to a news release sent out Wednesday, he'll work as a partner at Michael Best & Friedrich LLP and a principal at Michael Best Strategies LLC.
Round Rock PD investigating deadly shooting
The Round Rock Police Department said in a tweet Thursday that officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting.
'We were robbed!' | Blue Starlite Drive-in says thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from downtown location
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin drive-in movie theater is recovering after its owner said much of the equipment at one of its locations was stolen. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in, said on social media Wednesday that 80% of the theater's operations equipment at its Downtown Austin location was stolen in the night "by a well planned heist." The post states that the suspected thieves broke into all four of the projection trailers at the San Antonio Street location and gutted them, taking almost everything.
P. Terry's opens new location in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's is celebrating yet another expansion. The family-owned business has officially opened its 29th location at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 200, in Dripping Springs. “Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s...
Homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in South Austin neighborhood explains actions
AUSTIN, Texas - A homeless man blamed for wreaking havoc in a South Austin neighborhood explained his actions. Residents said he uses a chainsaw and machete to cut down trees in the middle of the night and now he’s taking a sledgehammer to city property. Residents in the Westgate...
Hutto city leaders say new data center development will bring hundreds of jobs
HUTTO, Texas — A major development is coming to Williamson County and the City of Hutto that will bring hundreds of jobs. City leaders are calling it a "mega project." "We were probably 1,500 people in the year 2000. We are 40,000 some odd today," said Bob Farley, Hutto's economic development director.
Police searching for 3 men suspected of multiple burglaries in Downtown Austin late last year
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for three men suspected of multiple break-ins in Downtown Austin late last year. APD says the incidents occurred in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street and 500 block of West Avenue between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. Several units were burglarized at the three separate locations.
