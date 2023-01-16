ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

New development for active seniors opens in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A new mixed-income development for active seniors is opening its doors to the public Friday in East Austin. The Ladybird will feature 47 studios, 208 one-bedroom units and 24 two-bedroom units for active seniors 55 and up. Besides living arrangements, the development also has several amenities including a library, training/meeting room, theater and food pantry.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House to open 15 locations in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from Austin Business Journal, Austin is about get even more caffeinated. The Utah-based Beans & Brews Coffee House is in talks to open up 40 locations across the Austin-San Antonio over the next six years, and those plans include 15 locations in Austin alone.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Daily Juice Cafe announces permanent closures starting Jan. 22

AUSTIN, Texas — Another Austin classic is closing its doors for good. Daily Juice Cafe, a fresh juicing company founded in 2003, has announced its official closure slated for Sunday. The company announced the closure on its website in a goodbye letter. The company stated its appreciation for locals'...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Manor to welcome two new hotels thanks to Houston developer

MANOR, Texas — The city of Manor is gearing up to welcome two new hotels, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal. Citing filings with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the report states that Houston-based Ultra Hospitality LLC is in the planning phase for the pair of hotels on a 6.1-acre lot in western Manor.
MANOR, TX
KVUE

Central Texans honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday, Jan. 15, would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 94th birthday, and Monday marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The social justice and civil rights activist will be honored across the country, including right here in Central Texas. "The journey that King was on...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Zoning approved for apartments near South Congress

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Planning Commission has approved a rezoning request that would allow for the construction of a 90-unit multifamily development near South Congress Avenue, according to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ). The development would be built on a 2-acre lot on Alpine Road near...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

How nationwide tech layoffs will impact Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Much of the fuel driving Austin's economic boom is the tech industry, which is why the recent string of layoffs seen nationwide worries some. Google is one of those local tech giants. It's also the latest tech company to cut thousands of jobs. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced it too is slashing 10,000 jobs. Meanwhile, Amazon, Meta and Twitter announced thousands of layoffs over the last few months.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Hutto gearing to open up very first movie theater

HUTTO, Texas — At the Hutto City Council meeting Thursday night, local leaders made a major announcement – the city of Hutto is finally getting its first movie theater!. The new EVO Entertainment theater is part of an expansion at the Townwest Commons. Plans for the development include the EVO location, which is set to break ground this spring, with an open date planned for 2024.
HUTTO, TX
KVUE

'We were robbed!' | Blue Starlite Drive-in says thousands of dollars of equipment stolen from downtown location

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin drive-in movie theater is recovering after its owner said much of the equipment at one of its locations was stolen. Josh Frank, the owner and creator of Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in, said on social media Wednesday that 80% of the theater's operations equipment at its Downtown Austin location was stolen in the night "by a well planned heist." The post states that the suspected thieves broke into all four of the projection trailers at the San Antonio Street location and gutted them, taking almost everything.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

P. Terry's opens new location in Dripping Springs

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Austin-based burger chain P. Terry's is celebrating yet another expansion. The family-owned business has officially opened its 29th location at 12680 W. US 290, Suite 200, in Dripping Springs. “Dripping Springs is a growing community that has expressed great interest in having a P. Terry’s...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
