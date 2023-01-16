UMary pulls away in fourth quarter to defeat Wildcat women

Read full article on original website
Balanced attack carries Wayne State men past Bemidji State
Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins each scored 16 points to lead Wayne State College past Bemidji State 68-53 in Northern Sun Conference men’s basketball Friday evening at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. WSC is now 13-6 and 8-5 in the NSIC while BSU drops to 12-7 and 7-6 in league games.
Four in double figures as Northeast women take down Midland JV
The Northeast Community College women’s basketball team competed in their first showdown of the week as they battled Midland University JV Friday night at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. The Hawks came out on top in the battle by a final score of 93-47. The Hawks (12-6, 5-3...
Friday's local and area sports results; the weekend's schedule
Stevi Fallis scored 22 points to lead the Northeast Community College women's basketball team over the Midland University junior varsity, 93-47. Jordan Janssen and Justin Eagins both scored 16 points to lead the Wayne State men's basketball team past Bemidji State, 68-53. The Wayne State women's basketball team snapped a...
Wayne State baseball picked 10th in NSIC preseason coaches' poll
Wayne State was voted to finish 10th in the 2023 NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. The Wildcats received 98 points in voting conducted by league coaches after placing ninth in the NSIC last season with records of 19-26 overall and 13-18 in the NSIC.
Northeast Nebraska March for Life set for Friday
NORFOLK - The 3rd annual Northeast Nebraska March for Life is set for Friday with a variety of activities taking place. It will all start at the Norfolk Catholic Parish Center with a fair for pro-life organizations, a keynote speaker, and the traditional march with a new route. Prayer and worship will follow after the march.
Death penalty sought for man charged in Nebraska killings
Northeast Nebraska are seeking the death penalty for 42-year-old Jason Jones, who is charged in the killings of four people last summer in Laurel. Assistant Nebraska Attorney General Corey O’Brien filed notice on Tuesday of aggravating circumstances that would justify a death sentence for Jones if he's convicted. Jones...
Parks and Recreation Division being revamped
NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Division is being revamped to feature more activities for youth and adults as well as make it easier to sign up for various activities. Recreation Coordinator Ron LaMie says some of the new activities they’ve had for youth include a Nerf...
Phase two of 8th Street, Michigan Avenue repairs approved
NORFOLK - The phase two improvements on West Michigan Avenue and 8th Street are a go after the Norfolk City Council unanimously approved a contract with A & R Construction to do the project at Tuesday’s meeting. City engineer Steve Rames says the group, whose bid came in just...
Norfolk woman arrest for DWI outside of elementary school
NORFOLK - Stanton County Sheriffs arrested a Norfolk woman Tuesday after they found her standing outside an elementary school intoxicated. An off-duty Norfolk Police officer notified sheriffs of a possible drunk driver inside the school pickup line at Woodland Park Elementary around 3:15 p.m. Once on scene, sheriffs made contact with 43-year-old Tristan Clyde and found her to be under the influence of alcohol.
In-person pesticide applicator training sessions starting soon
LINCOLN - Starting later this month, Nebraska Extension will begin offering certification and recertification for all pesticide applicators. Extension Educator Jennifer Weisbrod says if this is your first time trying to get a license, you will have to pass some tests. "These tests are based off of manuals and those...
Rutjens awarded contract for Northeast Industrial Utility Extension project
NORFOLK - A local construction company was awarded a contract for the Northeast Industrial Utility Extension project at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The project, which was awarded to Rutjens Construction, would extended water services past Norfolk Iron and Metal to the new Norfolk Soy Crush Plant. Dennis Watts with the Norfolk Water Division says that bidding for the project was broken apart in multiple sections that are needed.
Community says start small, build back trust before full service return
NORFOLK - The Norfolk City Council met for the first time in 2023 yesterday, with one of the main agenda items being a topic that’s effected many members in the community. Thirty-four days ago, allegations of embezzlement from Jeffrey Stewart were brought forward by the North Fork Area Transit, and many questions are still circulating following these claims, and the transit’s suspension on January 6th.
Fire occurs at same address as denied conditional use permit
NORFOLK - It took multiple firefighters about half an hour to control a fire Friday night at 1600 South 5th Street in Norfolk. According to Norfolk Fire Division Lieutenant Nathan Wortmann, first arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure and initial crews also encountered heavy smoke and flames on the interior of the building.
Conditional Use Permit denied by Planning Commission
NORFOLK - Preparation of a conditional use permit was denied by the Norfolk Planning Commission after the item was tabled at its last meeting in December. At the meeting Wednesday morning, the conditional use permit in question was for a watchman or caretaker of a facility operating as a permitted use on property located at 1600 South 5th Street.
