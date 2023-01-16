ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WKRC

King of the Jungle: Meet some of the Bengals' biggest fans

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is an “us against the world” mentality in Cincinnati. On the turf, Bengals are fighting their way to another Super Bowl, but off the field, fans are giving all they got to support their guys. There are a few who are the crème de la crème of the jungle.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

5-year-old boy big Bengals fan among family of diehard Bills fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - One little boy from Buffalo is proving you do not have to live in Cincinnati to be a huge Bengals fan. The Wojcik family is used to cheering on the Bills inside of Highmark Stadium. They recently moved from the Buffalo area to South Carolina, but despite only visiting Cincinnati once, they have a huge Bengals fan on their hands.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bengals still nice price to win it all; here are the odds for Super Bowl opponents

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals are defending AFC champions and nearly won the Super Bowl last season. They won the AFC North for a second consecutive season, an achievement never before accomplished, behind Pro Bowl players Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson. Yet the team remains underdogs to make the title game again in the eyes of oddsmakers.
CINCINNATI, OH

