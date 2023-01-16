ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKRC) - One little boy from Buffalo is proving you do not have to live in Cincinnati to be a huge Bengals fan. The Wojcik family is used to cheering on the Bills inside of Highmark Stadium. They recently moved from the Buffalo area to South Carolina, but despite only visiting Cincinnati once, they have a huge Bengals fan on their hands.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO