NYS: More than $390 million in financing to build more than 1,600 affordable and supportive homes across state
Includes $40.1 million for affordable and supportive housing complex in Buffalo. Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced more than $390 million has been awarded through bonds and subsidies to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable and supportive homes across the state. Her team said, “When coupled with additional private...
$672 million electric and gas utility bill relief for New Yorkers
One-time bill credit available to help more than 534,000 New Yorkers pay utility bills. √ Largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses in New York state will receive assistance totaling $672 million to pay off unaffordable past-due utility bills. The announcement, Hochul’s team noted, is the largest utility customer financial assistance program in state history – and follows a series of policies announced last week to address energy affordability and emissions reductions.
Military Road strip mall property listed for sale
Town of Niagara officials on Tuesday formalized an agreement to list for sale a town-owned former strip mall on Military Road. Cushman & Wakefield/Pyramid Brokerage Co., of Buffalo, will oversee the sale, which is expected to cap off a lengthy process that saw the town rehabilitate over the course of several years the former strip mall at 4435-4445 Military Road.
Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban
Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
NYSEG and RG&E launch electric and gas bill relief for customers
No action needed by customers with past-due bills; NYSEG and RG&E will automatically credit accounts as part of extended program. Recognizing that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused continued financial hardship for residents and businesses, New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) have launched the next phase of the statewide program that provides additional relief to residential and small-business customers.
DiNapoli: State Department of AG and Markets should improve pollinator protection program
Says honey bee colonies vital to New York’s agricultural economy. Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. New York state has more than 7 million acres of farmland, and many of its crops are dependent on pollination by bees and other pollinators. To address a drastic decline in the population of these essential pollinators, in 2016 the state created the pollinator protection plan. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets should step up efforts to ensure honey bee populations are protected, according to an audit released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.
Greenway officials discuss trails, recreation in Niagara County
Members of the Niagara River Greenway Commission held a lengthy get-together Tuesday afternoon in the Town of Porter. The two-part session included a business meeting that saw discussions on a fitness court in planning for Porter on the Lake Town Park; discussions on Greenway projects such as the Gorge View Trail Systems; and a breakthrough Environmental Ambassador Project utilizing high school students, area colleges and businesses.
Legislators Myers, Foti call on governor to rethink climate goals in light of historic blizzard
Niagara County legislators Irene Myers and Shawn Foti have sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul raising serious concerns about New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) scoping plan in light of the December blizzard. The legislators wrote, “The aftermath of the December blizzard in Western New York...
Election 2023: Michael Lee announces intent to run for Town of Niagara Board
In July of last year, I officially stepped away from a 20-year career as a police officer serving the Town of Niagara. At the time, many people had asked me why. Now I can finally share my reason. Today, I am officially announcing my candidacy for Town of Niagara council.
Hochul announces availability of $7.5 million for opioid treatment programs
Grants to establish low-threshold buprenorphine services to be the first awarded through the state's opioid settlement fund. √ Funding supports comprehensive approach to reduce fatal overdoses, address NYS opioid crisis. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the availability of up to $7.5 million for state-certified providers and other treatment programs to establish...
DEC releases 2020-22 report on restoring, enhancing health of New York's Great Lakes
Highlights efforts to build community resilience to flooding, restore and connect healthy ecosystems, promote environmental justice, educate next generation. Submitted by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos released the 2020-2022 Great Lakes Program Report that highlights collaborative...
Shea's Performing Arts Center unites with upstate historic performing arts centers to seek ongoing state support to better serve upstate communities
In what it called “a remarkable statewide effort,” Shea's Performing Arts Center has joined forces with 12 downtown historic performing arts centers from Jamestown to Poughkeepsie to form “Alive Downtowns!” This coalition, having met virtually since the start of the pandemic, is seeking an ongoing $20 million in operating support from the state. The goal is to encourage New York lawmakers to think of the upstate historic theaters as they do zoos and aquariums and public television statewide – organizations that have public benefit to the citizens of the state.
Hochul urges New Yorkers to take steps to safeguard their private data
New Yorkers encouraged to educate and protect themselves against having their personal information compromised online during Data Privacy Week. √ State's first chief privacy officer partners with state agencies to raise awareness; guard against personal data breaches. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced steps New Yorkers can take to safeguard themselves from...
Red Cross: Donate now to keep blood stocked when winter weather hits
Come to give in January for chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. As National Blood Donor Month continues this January, the American Red Cross celebrates those who give blood and platelets to help save lives − especially now, as we work to ensure a stable blood supply amid the threat of icy winter weather and severe seasonal illness. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.
DEC announces 2023 exam dates for licensed guides program
Online exams to become camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoeing or kayaking, and rock- or ice-climbing guides. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has announced exam schedules for individuals seeking to become licensed guides. DEC is offering exams for guiding in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoeing or kayaking, and rock- or ice-climbing.
DEC encourages anglers to safely enjoy ice fishing this winter
Department: Review ice safety guidelines before heading out. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos reminded anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions. “New York state has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing...
Burglary in Town of Niagara leads to shelter in place
Submitted by the Town of Niagara Police Department and Acting Chief Craig Guiliani. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5:12 p.m., officers from the Town of Niagara Police Department were dispatched to 8521 Porter Road (Royal Park Apartments) for a Burglary in progress. Upon arrival, a Town of Niagara officer approached...
