Says honey bee colonies vital to New York’s agricultural economy. Submitted on behalf of New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. New York state has more than 7 million acres of farmland, and many of its crops are dependent on pollination by bees and other pollinators. To address a drastic decline in the population of these essential pollinators, in 2016 the state created the pollinator protection plan. The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets should step up efforts to ensure honey bee populations are protected, according to an audit released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO