Read full article on original website
Related
Greece expanding border wall, calls for EU help on migration
FERES, Greece — (AP) — Greece prevented around 260,000 migrants from entering illegally in 2022 and arrested 1,500 traffickers, an official said Saturday. Citizens' Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos was speaking to ambassadors from other European Union countries plus Switzerland and the United Kingdom as he guided them to a still expanding border wall in the country's northeast.
Comments / 0