Effective: 2023-01-21 05:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CST THIS MORNING Fog has either dissipated or moved off to the east onto the Prairie Coteau this morning.

3 HOURS AGO