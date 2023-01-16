Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brown, Spink by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 05:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM CST THIS MORNING Fog has either dissipated or moved off to the east onto the Prairie Coteau this morning.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grant, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 05:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grant; Marshall DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog could cause ice to accumulate on vehicles and roadways.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 07:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR SNOW SHOWERS MAY CAUSE SLIPPERY ROADS THROUGH LATE MORNING Spotty freezing drizzle or snow showers moving across the area this morning may result in a layer of thin ice on roadways, producing slippery conditions. Melting is not expected with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout the day. Therefore, motorists are urged to use extra caution by reducing speed and allowing more space between vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-19 06:24:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow Ending. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Lincoln, Lyon, Murray and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 07:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR SNOW SHOWERS MAY CAUSE SLIPPERY ROADS THROUGH LATE MORNING Spotty freezing drizzle or snow showers moving across the area this morning may result in a layer of thin ice on roadways, producing slippery conditions. Melting is not expected with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout the day. Therefore, motorists are urged to use extra caution by reducing speed and allowing more space between vehicles.
