Dense Fog Advisory issued for Grant, Marshall by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 05:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grant; Marshall DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog could cause ice to accumulate on vehicles and roadways.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 05:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Hamlin DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Day, Clark, Codington, Hamlin and Deuel Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog could cause ice to accumulate on vehicles and roadways.
Special Weather Statement issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-21 07:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-21 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Brown; Carver; Chippewa; Chisago; Dakota; Douglas; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Pope; Ramsey; Redwood; Renville; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Steele; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Waseca; Washington; Watonwan; Wright; Yellow Medicine PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE OR SNOW SHOWERS MAY CAUSE SLIPPERY ROADS THROUGH LATE MORNING Spotty freezing drizzle or snow showers moving across the area this morning may result in a layer of thin ice on roadways, producing slippery conditions. Melting is not expected with temperatures remaining below freezing throughout the day. Therefore, motorists are urged to use extra caution by reducing speed and allowing more space between vehicles.
