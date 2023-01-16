Effective: 2023-01-21 05:57:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-21 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Grant; Marshall DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Marshall and Grant Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog could cause ice to accumulate on vehicles and roadways.

