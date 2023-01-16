Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Cousin Have "Dreams" And "Visions" Of Missing Wife In A Field. That Is Exactly Where They Found HerThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUrbancrest, OH
Bodies Of Ohio Mother And Son Found In Alum Creek One Year After Double Homicide Of Mother And Toddler Found In CarThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State downs Northwestern 84-54, sweeps regular seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
USG passes resolution, urges Ohio State to take action against racial discrimination at off-campus bars and restaurantsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wichita Eagle
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Dawand Jones, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line will be a priority this offseason. Early retirements, injuries and everything else in between depleted the Raiders offensive line throughout the 2022 season. A total of six offensive lineman are set to hit free agency, five as unrestricted free agents and one restricted free...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Awards 2022: Execs Pick MVP, Rookies, Coach of the Year, More
There was this thing that Andy Reid said to me about Patrick Mahomes a couple of weeks ago that stuck with me, and I can’t let it go. His Chiefs had just dispatched the Raiders to lock up the top seed in the AFC and move to within one win of the team’s fifth AFC title game in as many years, and in five years with Mahomes as starter.
Wichita Eagle
DeCosta Comfortable With 5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have just five picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Ravens' second-round and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith. A seventh-round pick went to the New York Giants as part of the deal for guard Ben Bredeson in 2021.
Wichita Eagle
Broncos Shouldn’t Give Up 2024 Draft Picks to Acquire Sean Payton
The Sean Payton sweepstakes are in full swing, with the Denver Broncos supposedly the favorites. Other teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers remain in the hunt. But hiring a new general manager seems to have hindered the Cardinals' efforts to find a head coach. With the Los Angeles...
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL’s Top Receivers
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is ready to keep his special connection with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati for a long time. Last week, Burrow told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor he wants to be in the Queen City for a while as well. "I need to be here,...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Wichita Eagle
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Offensive Line
GREEN BAY, Wis. – David Bakhtiari finally made it back following a major knee injury, only to be sidetracked by an appendectomy. Elgton Jenkins rapidly made it back following his knee injury, only to struggle at his new position. The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line should be a building...
Wichita Eagle
Rams Request to Interview Broncos Coach Justin Outten; Sean McVay Protégé?
Amid their coaching staff overhaul under coach Sean McVay, the Los Angeles Rams are now beginning the process of bringing some new faces in on the staff. The team has requested to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, per reports Thursday from NFL Network. This potential interview comes on...
Wichita Eagle
Dan Quinn BREAKING: Cowboys Coach - Closer to Leaving? - Gets Another Request
FRISCO - The Arizona Cardinals are adding up names. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is adding up interview requests. Early Saturday - as the Cowboys are about set to take another step in the playoffs and travel to the San Francisco 49ers for a Sunday meeting in the divisional round - the Cardinals requested an interview with Quinn, as first reported by NFL Network.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Assistant Earns Prominent Role for College All-Star Game
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots coaching staff will be well represented at this year’s annual Senior Bowl next month in Mobile, AL. As the top college football players in the nation showcase their talents in anticipation of the 2023 NFL Draft, Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington will serve as defensive coordinator of the American squad.
Wichita Eagle
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
Wichita Eagle
This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers
It was Week 5 of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs at home in a single-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders: 26-year-old Lacey Jane Brown — a onetime Kansas “farm girl,” quickly emerging as a TikTok influencer — stood in deafening Arrowhead Stadium, her nails lacquered black, her crop top white, hair silver blond, as popcorn rained from the sky.
Wichita Eagle
Adoree Jackson Likely to Be Tasked with Slowing Down One-time Teammate
Usually, when a player returns from an extended injury-related absence, he's eased back into the lineup on a pitch count. Such was not the case for New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who returned in time for last week's Wild Card game against the Vikings after sitting out several games following a Week 11 knee injury.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game
The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Purdy is Better than Cowboys QB Dak? ‘Tale of the Tape’ Gimmick
FRISCO - Now seems like a perfect time for me to repeat a mantra that has served me well in my 40 years covering the NFL. Oh, we do the stories, the "ratings'' and the "rankings,'' but when it comes to teams, I always circle back to a go-to: In the NFL, there already exists a fool-proof way to "rate'' and "rank.''
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs, Eagles both favored by more than a touchdown at home
Trips to the conference championships are on the line this weekend. An all-NFC East conference title game is on the table, as are potential Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs rematches from last year's playoffs. And there's no guarantee that the Giants' and Jaguars' magical runs end this weekend, either. Wild-card weekend was...
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans
NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Special Teams Ranked as One of League’s Best This Season
The Seattle Seahawks gave fans plenty of things to feel excited about this season. With the reemergence of quarterback Geno Smith, the quick impact of a handful of rookies and an unlikely run to the playoffs, Seattle drew attention for tons of reasons. With all of this going on, the...
Wichita Eagle
Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
