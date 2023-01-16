ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Dale Danastasio
5d ago

the city need to cancel Mardi gras second lines and shut down until they have enough of police to protect these people

WDSU

New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Arrest made in Gentilly double homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a double homicide outside a Walgreens drug store on Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue on December 7. 19-year-old Grant Townsend is charged with two counts of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man arrested in December homicide

In December two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Gentilly Boulevard. NOPD arrested one person in connection to the double homicide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans taps police group to conduct national search for permanent NOPD chief

New Orleans officials said Friday they've chosen an outside body to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader of the New Orleans Police Department. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead a "comprehensive executive search process" that will include community meetings, department surveys and other steps aimed at assessing the city's needs and then providing three qualified candidates for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to choose from.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Teenager shot to death in Central City

A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Media reports say his family witnessed the fatal shooting. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
CENTRAL, LA
wbrz.com

Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday

INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
INDEPENDENCE, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police searching for suspect in Marigny burglaries

NEW ORLEANS — People are fired up in the Marigny after several home break-ins. They believe the burglaries are being committed by the same man. Parker Cramer said his neighbor's home was broken into earlier this month. "First time I know a bike was stolen. Some clothes and shoes....
NEW ORLEANS, LA

