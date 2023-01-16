Read full article on original website
Dale Danastasio
5d ago
the city need to cancel Mardi gras second lines and shut down until they have enough of police to protect these people
Reply(2)
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.MadocNew Orleans, LA
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
Le Pavillon Hotel New Orleans Remains One Of The City’s Exclusive Vacation Getaway Since 1907Madoc
Hogs for the Cause in New Orleans, a great event for a great causeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Reporter Aileen Hnatiuk Goes Viral On TwitterFlorence Carmela
Related
WDSU
New Orleans police are investigating a 'medical call'
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a medical call on Friday. The police initially reported this incident as a shooting but later confirmed that the victim's injury was not gun related. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for man accused of Esplanade Avenue homicide
New Orleans police are currently investigating a homicide at the edge of the Seventh Ward. According to police, a man was shot and killed on Jan. 15 around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and North Derbigny Street. The victim has since been identified as Leonard Olidge, 42.
Two shootings, one suspect arrested for both incidents| NOPD
Both shootings happened in the Lower Garden District.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect in French Quarter residential burglary
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to break in to a house in the French Quarter. According to police, a house on the 500 block of Wilkinson Street was broken into on Jan. 20 around 6 a.m. The suspect reportedly triggered...
NOLA.com
Video, phone records link man to Gentilly drugstore double murder, New Orleans police say
New Orleans police jailed a 19-year-old man Friday in the killings of two people outside a Gentilly drugstore. Surveillance video and mobile phone records linked Townsend Grant to the Dec. 7 shooting deaths of Kentrell "Fat Nell" Ancar, 21, and Kalaila Miller, 17, police said in records filed in Criminal District Court.
WWL-TV
Arrest made in Gentilly double homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a double homicide outside a Walgreens drug store on Gentilly Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue on December 7. 19-year-old Grant Townsend is charged with two counts of...
NOPD collars suspect in separate homicide, shooting cases
The New Orleans Police Department says it has arrested a suspect in a homicide and separate shooting, both of which happened this month near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NOPD: Arrest made in attempted murder case, multiple outstanding warrants
the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested Brad Bingham in connection to an attempted murder in April of 2022 and multiple outstanding warrants.
WWL-TV
Man arrested in December homicide
In December two people were shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Gentilly Boulevard. NOPD arrested one person in connection to the double homicide.
NOLA.com
New Orleans taps police group to conduct national search for permanent NOPD chief
New Orleans officials said Friday they've chosen an outside body to conduct a nationwide search for a permanent leader of the New Orleans Police Department. The International Association of Chiefs of Police has been selected to lead a "comprehensive executive search process" that will include community meetings, department surveys and other steps aimed at assessing the city's needs and then providing three qualified candidates for Mayor LaToya Cantrell to choose from.
NOPD: Person wanted for questioning in homicide investigation
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide that took place in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue in August.
NOPD investigating shooting in Algiers, female victim wounded
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).
December 2022 homicide suspect sought by NOPD, public aid needed in search
According to the NOPD, on Dec. 11, 2022, officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Basin Street just after 4:30 p.m.
Man found asleep in stolen vehicle, arrested after fight and flee
Investigations determined the Hyundai was stolen on Jan. 3 from the 3000 block of Burgundy St.
uptownmessenger.com
Teenager shot to death in Central City
A 19-year-old was shot to death Wednesday morning in Central City, the New Orleans Police Department reported. Media reports say his family witnessed the fatal shooting. The New Orleans Police Department’s Homicide Section is investigating a shooting that left a male teenager dead. The offense occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m., at the intersection of Rev John Raphael Jr Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
wbrz.com
Five arrested for murder, failing to seek help after fatal early-morning shooting Wednesday
INDEPENDENCE - Deputies arrested five people for murder following a shooting on Thursday. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Crossover Road in Independence to respond to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found Jason Addison, 41, lying motionless on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.
NOLA.com
In 'Boogie B' killing, New Orleans police accuse woman of driving gunman to the crime
A second suspect in the inadvertent killing of New Orleans-born comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell has been arrested, a woman accused of driving the gunman to the scene of the crime at the Rouses grocery store in the Central Business District. The warrant for Dyamonique Smith, 22, provides the most...
Mother of Boogie B claims she was told arrested murder suspect ‘may not be viable’ by DA’s office
Almost two weeks after a suspect was arrested for the murder of New Orleans rapper Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell, Montrell's mother says she hasn't heard anything new regarding the case from local law enforcement.
WDSU
New Orleans police searching for suspect in Marigny burglaries
NEW ORLEANS — People are fired up in the Marigny after several home break-ins. They believe the burglaries are being committed by the same man. Parker Cramer said his neighbor's home was broken into earlier this month. "First time I know a bike was stolen. Some clothes and shoes....
NOLA.com
Deadly love triangle leads to 1st-degree murder indictment in Jefferson Parish
A man accused of forcing his way into his former fiancée's apartment and executing her new love interest will stand trial for first-degree murder in Jefferson Parish, according to court records. A Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Donovan LaFrance, 29, with the death...
Comments / 5