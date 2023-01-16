ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Could Mavs Make Trade with Raptors? 3 Deals to Consider

It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there. For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks

Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
msn.com

ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna

In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
Wichita Eagle

Warriors Reveal Why Starting Lineup Changed vs Celtics

The Golden State Warriors did something very unexpected against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, they changed their starting lineup and took Kevon Looney out for Jordan Poole. It was a decision that shocked fans, but one that head coach Steve Kerr was hoping to galvanize the team into a winning streak.
BOSTON, MA
Wichita Eagle

On This Date: Dan Campbell Gives Memorable ‘Kneecap’ Speech

The Detroit Lions' future looks very bright under the watchful eye of head coach Dan Campbell. Two years ago, Detroit's then-new head man stood in front of the podium, and delivered one of the most memorable introductory speeches in NFL history. Reporters were watching and listening on Zoom, as Campbell...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Grading Sixers’ Trade Chips Ahead of Trade Deadline

On February 9th at 3:00 p.m. EST, the NBA's trade deadline will close for the 2022-23 season. With time for trades starting to come to a close, it's only right to look at what the Philadelphia 76ers could have to offer up if they want to make a move. Furkan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA

On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wichita Eagle

This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers

It was Week 5 of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs at home in a single-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders: 26-year-old Lacey Jane Brown — a onetime Kansas “farm girl,” quickly emerging as a TikTok influencer — stood in deafening Arrowhead Stadium, her nails lacquered black, her crop top white, hair silver blond, as popcorn rained from the sky.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference

CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Dan Quinn BREAKING: Cowboys Coach - Closer to Leaving? - Gets Another Request

FRISCO - The Arizona Cardinals are adding up names. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is adding up interview requests. Early Saturday - as the Cowboys are about set to take another step in the playoffs and travel to the San Francisco 49ers for a Sunday meeting in the divisional round - the Cardinals requested an interview with Quinn, as first reported by NFL Network.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Dawand Jones, Ohio State

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line will be a priority this offseason. Early retirements, injuries and everything else in between depleted the Raiders offensive line throughout the 2022 season. A total of six offensive lineman are set to hit free agency, five as unrestricted free agents and one restricted free...
COLUMBUS, OH

