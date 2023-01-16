Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Last Two Minute Report Reveals Missed Late-Game Opportunity For LA
On Wednesday night, your Los Angeles Lakers watched another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory late, falling to the visiting Sacramento Kings 116-111 after some missed opportunities during the contest's closing seconds. There were many moments where momentum swung the wrong way, at least as far as Lakers players...
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Could Mavs Make Trade with Raptors? 3 Deals to Consider
It always takes a while for each season’s trade market to take shape due to teams never really knowing where they’ll be at mid-season until they’re actually there. For the Dallas Mavericks, they occupy the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings, but that label might be fool’s gold, as they have just a 24-22 record and have lost six of their last eight games heading into Friday night’s matchup against the Miami Heat.
Wichita Eagle
Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks
Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Thunder Available Lineup Remains Unchanged as Kings Await
Oklahoma City puts its four-game win streak on the line on Friday against when they travel to Sacramento. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
msn.com
ESPN Host Stephen A. Smith Apologizes For 'Horrific' Mistake After His Social Team Posted Video About Rihanna
In less than a month, Super Bowl LVIII will be upon us, gracing sports fans with a game between two of the best teams the NFL has to offer. Some people may not be as excited for the actual matchup as they are for the always popular halftime show, though. This year’s game will see Rihanna take center stage and headline the event for the first time. Many have been talking about the performance, including ESPN host Stephen A. Smith. But now, the journalist is apologizing for a "horrific" mistake after his social media team posted a video of the chat.
Wichita Eagle
Warriors Reveal Why Starting Lineup Changed vs Celtics
The Golden State Warriors did something very unexpected against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, they changed their starting lineup and took Kevon Looney out for Jordan Poole. It was a decision that shocked fans, but one that head coach Steve Kerr was hoping to galvanize the team into a winning streak.
Wichita Eagle
On This Date: Dan Campbell Gives Memorable ‘Kneecap’ Speech
The Detroit Lions' future looks very bright under the watchful eye of head coach Dan Campbell. Two years ago, Detroit's then-new head man stood in front of the podium, and delivered one of the most memorable introductory speeches in NFL history. Reporters were watching and listening on Zoom, as Campbell...
Wichita Eagle
Grading Sixers’ Trade Chips Ahead of Trade Deadline
On February 9th at 3:00 p.m. EST, the NBA's trade deadline will close for the 2022-23 season. With time for trades starting to come to a close, it's only right to look at what the Philadelphia 76ers could have to offer up if they want to make a move. Furkan...
Wichita Eagle
See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA
On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Friday Night’s Game Against The Memphis Grizzlies
This evening at Crypto.com Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the surging Memphis Grizzlies, winners of 11 straight games. Since the conclusion of a five-game win streak of their own, Los Angeles has had decidedly less exciting results, with a 1-4 record over its past five contests following the streak.
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night
Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Haliburton says he hopes to return from injury in early February for the Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton went down with a knee and elbow injury for the Indiana Pacers five games ago. In the third quarter against the New York Knicks, he fell to the floor and was bumped into by multiple other players. He exited the game and left the arena on crutches. He...
Wichita Eagle
Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
Wichita Eagle
This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers
It was Week 5 of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs at home in a single-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders: 26-year-old Lacey Jane Brown — a onetime Kansas “farm girl,” quickly emerging as a TikTok influencer — stood in deafening Arrowhead Stadium, her nails lacquered black, her crop top white, hair silver blond, as popcorn rained from the sky.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference
CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
Wichita Eagle
Dan Quinn BREAKING: Cowboys Coach - Closer to Leaving? - Gets Another Request
FRISCO - The Arizona Cardinals are adding up names. Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is adding up interview requests. Early Saturday - as the Cowboys are about set to take another step in the playoffs and travel to the San Francisco 49ers for a Sunday meeting in the divisional round - the Cardinals requested an interview with Quinn, as first reported by NFL Network.
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase Opens Up About Future In Cincinnati, Status Among NFL’s Top Receivers
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is ready to keep his special connection with Joe Burrow in Cincinnati for a long time. Last week, Burrow told NBC Sports' Maria Taylor he wants to be in the Queen City for a while as well. "I need to be here,...
Wichita Eagle
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: T Dawand Jones, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line will be a priority this offseason. Early retirements, injuries and everything else in between depleted the Raiders offensive line throughout the 2022 season. A total of six offensive lineman are set to hit free agency, five as unrestricted free agents and one restricted free...
Comments / 0