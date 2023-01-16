ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

TRICARE authorizes temporary prescription refill waivers in Cherokee due to storms

By From the Defense Health Agency
Cherokee Tribune
 5 days ago

The Defense Health Agency announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in seven counties in Georgia, including Cherokee, may receive emergency prescription refills now through Jan. 23 due to tornado damage in the state.

The following counties are impacted: Cherokee, Cobb, Douglas, DeKalb, Fulton, Spalding and Troup.

To receive an emergency refill of prescription medications, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If the bottle is unavailable or the label is damaged or missing, beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303.

They may also search the network pharmacy locator at https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/find-pharmacy.

If possible, beneficiaries should visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. Prescriptions filled by a retail chain may be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, beneficiaries can call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

As a reminder, TRICARE beneficiaries, other than active duty service members, may receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider and do not need a referral.

For updates, visit https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/notices/weather/state-emergency-alert-georgia-tornado.

