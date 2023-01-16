I remember when shows lasted more than a season. A good show will last a good 7-10years. And then you would actually want to buy it on dvd to watch all over again. Now it's a bunch of crap out there not worth watching one episode. And remakes should not happen if you're not going to follow the original story. People want entertainment not and an agenda. Your agendas don't sit with the main people who pay for things and watch them.
Maybe, just maybe if networks concentrated on entertainment and not force feeding fringe lifestyles down our throats they would experience a degree of success. Netflix! Get rid of Susan Rice and the Obamas they have nothing to offer but absentee salaries and a pass from the WOKE warriors.
They have ruined tv shows in my books When they cancelled Bluebloods and a few others that was it Hollywood is going down the dumbs and Disyland movie production in general it terrible no good family shows like there us to be Awful and this streaming things sucks👎 I watch a lot of tv and not much good to choose from past few years That’s my thoughts Not so great! BHB
Comments / 63