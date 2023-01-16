ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Barron County Democrats to elect new officers

Rice Lake Chronotype
Rice Lake Chronotype
 5 days ago

The Barron County Democrats are hosting a potluck dinner and meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 5 p.m., at the Cameron Senior Center on the village's Main Street. All party members are encouraged to attend as officers for 2023 will be elected. Former Sen. Janet Bewley and Kelly Westlund are planning to attend.

Comments / 0

Related
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin Sheriff Says He Will Not Enforce ATF’s Rule On Pistol Braces

POLK COUNTY, WI (DrydenWire.com) -- Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak says that he has no intentions of enforcing the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) final rule on pistol braces in his county. In a strongly worded letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach, obtained and reviewed by DrydenWire.com, Sheriff Waak...
POLK COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WISCONSIN STATE
mygateway.news

Timothy Boardman of Spring Valley dies in rollover crash

TOWN OF CADY, WI – The St. Croix County Emergency Communication Center received a call at about 10:38 p.m. on January 15, 2023, of a vehicle that had crashed on State Highway (STH) 29, near the intersection of U.S. Highway (USH) 128 in Cady Township, Wisconsin, approximately two miles northeast of Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
OSCEOLA, WI
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes."Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
979weve.com

Weather Advisory And Storm Warning For Thursday

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The latest winter storm is bringing heavy snow and wind through parts of Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on Thursday. The Twin Ports area is on the northern fringe of the storm and could see 2 to 5 inches of snow with more just inland from Lake Superior in Douglas County.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
POLK COUNTY, MN
drydenwire.com

50-Year-Old Man Pronounced Deceased In Parking Lot Of Bar & Grill

POLK COUNTY -- A 50-year-old male was pronounced deceased after authorities in Polk County were called to a rural Bar & Grill for a call of an unresponsive person. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 10:25p, Polk County Emergency communications center received a call for an unresponsive male in the parking lot of the Blacksmith Shop Bar and Grill, in rural Balsam Lake. Deputies, First Responders, and an Ambulance all responded to the scene.
POLK COUNTY, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake Chronotype

Rice Lake, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chronotype is a weekly newspaper published Wednesdays in Rice Lake. Rice Lake is a beautiful community in northwest Wisconsin with a population of over 8,300, located in Barron County. The Chronotype has been published since 1874, making it the oldest continually operated business in Barron County. In August 2014, the company was purchased by Adams Publishing Group, from third generation family ownership. The Early Bird is a free circulation newspaper/advertising shopper published on Fridays. It covers all of Barron and most of Rusk counties, with a circulation of 28,000. The Early Bird includes area news, information, entertainment and advertising. It is the most economical cost per household delivered of any print media in the area. Chronotype.com, part of APG’s umbrella site, apg-wi.com, is our responsive internet site, featuring news and advertising and is accessible on your computer, tablet and phone.

 https://www.chronotype.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy