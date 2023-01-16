Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cause of Death of Popular Singer RevealedNews Breaking LIVEJasper, AL
Cj harris cause of deathcreteJasper, AL
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Bevill State Community CollegeMint MessageSumiton, AL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Related
Why Dolly Parton Keeps Saying No to ‘American Idol’ and ‘The Voice’ [Exclusive]
Dolly Parton's done it all, from hit country songs to movie roles to her own line of Duncan Hines box mixes — so being a judge on American Idol or a coach on The Voice would be a natural fit, right? Well, not exactly. "I get asked every season...
TMZ.com
Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison
"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Naomi Judd’s final note revealed: ‘Do not let Wy come to my funeral’
Naomi Judd wrote in what appears to be her chilling suicide note that she did not want her “mentally ill” daughter Wynonna Judd to attend her funeral. Radar Online obtained a photo of the message, written on a yellow Post-it note, from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee on Tuesday. “Do not let Wy come to my funeral,” the note read. “She’s mentally ill.” The word “not” was underlined, indicating how strongly Naomi allegedly felt about banning Wynonna from her services. A source close to Wynonna told the outlet that she is “crushed” by her mom’s last words. “Wy knows better than anyone the...
Country Rocker Matt Jordan Lets His Inner Eric Church Out on ‘Love Was Enough’ [Exclusive Premiere]
Matt Jordan is happily married to wife Jenna, and the couple have been blessed over the years with three children. However, the St. Louis native can still remember a day when life looked awfully different from the blessed life he lives today. “I have no complaints,” Jordan tells Taste of...
77 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Is Born in Tennessee
Happy birthday, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born on this day, Jan. 19, in 1946, in a tiny, one-room cabin in Sevier County, Tenn. Parton was the fourth of 12 children born to parents Robert and Avie; her father reportedly paid the doctor who oversaw her birth with a bag of oatmeal.
Megan Moroney Gets Special Opry Invitation From Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter [Watch]
Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True
Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
10 Years Ago: George Strait Begins His Final Tour
Ten years ago today, on Jan. 18, 2013, George Strait launched what was supposed to be his farewell tour, the The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. The trek followed the country icon's September 2012 announcement that he would be retiring from touring, but not from making music. “I always had it...
Hardy Bridges Genres With His ‘Meta,’ Self-Challenging New Album, ‘The Mockingbird & the Crow’
Hardy's album was finished. He'd written and recorded all the songs. He'd come up with the concept of a half country, half rock project — eight tracks of each genre — fleshed out the concept, turned it into his label and shot the artwork. The record even had a name, Michael Hardy, with the singer's first name symbolizing his country singer-songwriter side and his last name symbolizing his hard rock side.
Chris Young Album Update: It’s Almost Ready — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
60 Years Ago: ‘The Ballad of Jed Clampett’ Hits No. 1
On Jan. 19, 1963, 60 years ago today, "The Ballad of Jed Clampett" hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Known to most as an adaptation of the The Beverly Hillbillies theme, the tune highlights the inimitable bluegrass stylings of country legends Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. (Guitarist Flatt also sang the single version, although the TV theme features vocalist Jerry Scoggins.)
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone
Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Hardy Invites Morgan Wallen for Reminiscent ‘Red’ From New Album [Listen]
Hardy released his long-awaited sophomore album, The Mockingbird and the Crow, on Friday (Jan. 20), and he teams up with his longtime friend, tour partner and collaborator Morgan Wallen on the album's second track, "Red." The song was written by Hardy, Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Jacob Rice, and it...
‘Outer Banks’ Star Chase Stokes Responds to Kelsea Ballerini Dating Rumors
Kelsea Ballerini and Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes garnered some attention after they were spotted at the College Football Playoff National Championship game between TCU and Georgia earlier this month. A photo shared by Stokes on his official Instagram account shows him cozying up to the country star to watch...
PICTURES: Dolly Parton Through the Years
Dolly Parton has been one of country music's most recognizable stars since her entree into the genre in the 1960s. By now, her story is one that is familiar to most country fans: The singer's East Tennessee upbringing wasn't an easy one, but she was able to begin her career on radio shows at a young age and make it to Nashville to pursue a music career when she was 18.
Kelsea Ballerini on Those Chase Stokes Romance Rumors: ‘Let’s Not Do This’
Kelsea Ballerini knows she shouldn't be digging into what social media has to say about her, and yet, she can't escape the commentary on her love life. The recently-divorced singer says she's about to call it quits with the internet after rumors began swirling about a possible budding relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes.
Morgan Wallen Teases Humbling New Song, ‘I Wrote the Book’ [Listen]
Morgan Wallen is back with another musical sample on social media. In what's become the norm for the Tennessee native, he's giving fans a taste of what's coming down the pike with a song called "I Wrote the Book." Wallen begins by listing some things he knows a bit about...
Leslie Jordan Didn’t Die From a Car Crash
A car crash didn't kill Leslie Jordan. Nearly three month's after the actor's death, the medical examiner has released a full report, including toxicology and cause of death. Officially, the 67-year-old Jordan died of natural causes. Several outlets, including NBC News Los Angeles, share that the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner found that Jordan suffered cardiac dysfunction, due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Ruston Kelly, Trapper Schoepp + More
We've officially rung in 2023, which means we have a whole new year of great music to look forward to. Since our Weekly Picks feature first launched in 2022, The Boot has highlighted recent favorites from country, Americana, and everything in between. Each list features picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0