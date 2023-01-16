Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Snowy owl leaves Cypress nest after weeks of dazzling birdwatchers
The rare Snowy Owl gracing an Orange County neighborhood with its presence over the last month appears to have finally taken flight, leaving dozens of birdwatchers disappointed. Traditionally found in more arctic areas like the tundra, snowy owls are exceedingly scarcely seen as less than 30,000 are believed to remain across the world. This rarity drew crowds of birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts alike since it was first spotted on Dec. 12."The other night when it took off, it was the best flyover and departure it had ever had," said Roy Rausch, an avid birdwatcher. "Maybe that's a sign that it was...
Video of mountain lion roaming Westlake Village neighborhood sparks excitement, health concerns
A home security camera captured a mountain lion prowling through a Westlake Village neighborhood, and the homeowners say it isn't the first time the big cat has walked through their property.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 21, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, January 21, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Clear, with a low around 40. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Sunny skies with highs in the 60s are expected for the...
Roll Em Up Taquitos Has Big Plans in Orange County
One of the regions fastest growing new chains, and the nation’s first taquito franchise, Roll Em Up Taquitos was founded just over in Chino
orangecountytribune.com
“Year of the Cat” this weekend
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on plans to celebrate the Tet lunar new year holiday in recent years but local celebrations in and for the local Vietnamese-American community are back in the West Orange County area and just a few days away in observance of “The Year of the Cat.”
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
oc-breeze.com
Register now for the Lakewood Run coming March 4, 2023
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run, “Warriors Building a Healthier Community,” returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Deputy Sheriffs, recreational runners, families and kids will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to walk, roll, ruck or run the event’s 5K Run/Walk/Ruck or the 10K Run course for time.
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
newportbeachindy.com
Orange County Philanthropists Honored at 37th Annual National Philanthropy Day Orange County
In 1986, Newport Beach businessman and philanthropist Doug Freeman lobbied the U.S. Congress and convinced President Ronald Reagan to establish National Philanthropy Day to thank those in the community who are the “ultimate givers.”. Now, every year more than 130 Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) chapters throughout the U.S.,...
oc-breeze.com
Four Decades of Painting by Linda White at The Doyle starting Jan. 30
Painter Linda White presents work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Linda White: Four Decades of Painting from Geometry to Gesture,” is a survey exhibition of paintings, drawings, and prints from 1972 to 2020 by Linda White, who lives and works in Newport Beach, California. The exhibition demonstrates White’s artistic engagement with abstraction and representation, showing her inspiration from East Coast landscapes to Pacific Coast seascapes, all the while maintaining her abiding interest in bold colors.
danapointtimes.com
Family, Friends Mourn Loss of Local Surfer, Bodyboarder
Evan McMillen, who is remembered for his infectious smile, in and out of the water, died in a surfing accident at Salt Creek. Evan McMillen, a 21-year-old Dana Hills High graduate, died on Sunday, Jan. 15 after a surfing accident at Salt Creek Beach. He is survived by his mother Tomi, father Dave, twin brother Eian Patrick and big sister Erin McMillen.
KPBS
Small plane headed to Orange County lands on beach in Carlsbad
A small plane landed on the shoreline of Carlsbad State Beach Thursday. Just before 8 a.m., the aircraft came down near the 7100 block of Carlsbad Boulevard, according to the Carlsbad Police Department. Three people were on the plane, but no other information on the passengers was available, according to...
oc-breeze.com
Save the date for LAEF’s Fundraising February for Los Al Kids
Our non-profit partner, the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), is kicking off their annual “Fundraising February for Los Al Kids” campaign and you are invited to participate! LAEF is continuing to support student mental health and wellness through WellSpaces across all nine district schools. They are calm, comfortable places for students to reset and receive counseling support. LAEF also provides STEAM grants to our schools, free elementary World Language classes and program scholarships for families in need.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
Some Orange County residents see beachside flooding
With a coastal flood advisory in some regions, the Southern California coast is again threatened with flooding and more beach erosion, especially in Orange County.Sand berms have been pushed up all along the coastline of Sunset Beach, Seal Beach and Huntington Beach to help keep seawater from flooding into local homes.One of the berms was put up by the city of Huntington Beach. Another berm, taller and closer to the water, was put up by private contractors High tide was Wednesday morning saw large waves crashing on the beach.A few garages in Sunset Beach were flooded on Tuesday.In the Surfside...
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa
The mall of California has an abundance of high-end shops, restaurants, and nearby beaches. In California, the South Coast Plaza shopping center is one of the most recent attractions in Orange County due to the area where it is located, with routes close to beaches, hotels and other tourist places.
L.A. Weekly
Murders of LA Homeless People on the Rise
We all want our fellow Angelenos to feel safe around the city. Sadly, some who already can’t afford a home in Los Angeles also find it difficult to feel secure — as homeless people in LA are prone to be victims of abuse and homicide. There have been several murders of LA homeless people and it needs to be discussed.
Actor Julian Sands missing in Southern California mountains
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — (AP) — Actor Julian Sands, star of several Oscar-nominated films including “A Room With a View,” has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains, where he was hiking, authorities said Wednesday. Sands, 65, was reported missing Friday on a...
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Comments / 0