This Week with Bob Mueller: January 15, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Republican lawmakers want to cut Nashville’s council in half . Democrats see it as revenge for not offering to host the Republican National Convention, while Republicans say it’s about efficiency.Read the latest from the TN State Capitol Newsroom
Tennessee’s 113th General Assembly is now underway, and their plate is already full. Meanwhile, the state’s newest Republican congressman, Andy Ogles ,stirs up controversy in the vote against and then for Kevin McCarthy for U.S. House Speaker.
A new report shows more children in Tennessee are dying by child abuse, with families the DCS knew had a history of abuse.
⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com
These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0