Nashville, TN

This Week with Bob Mueller: January 15, 2023

By Bob Mueller
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Republican lawmakers want to cut Nashville’s council in half . Democrats see it as revenge for not offering to host the Republican National Convention, while Republicans say it’s about efficiency.

Tennessee’s 113th General Assembly is now underway, and their plate is already full. Meanwhile, the state’s newest Republican congressman, Andy Ogles ,stirs up controversy in the vote against and then for Kevin McCarthy for U.S. House Speaker.

A new report shows more children in Tennessee are dying by child abuse, with families the DCS knew had a history of abuse.

These stories and more in This Week with Bob Mueller .

