UPDATE: Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews with the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene of an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of KY-853.

Officials say an adult male was located approximately 100 feet from the oil well and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Muhlenberg County Coroners Office. A second adult male was transported to a hospital, his condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the fire is currently under control and WHFRTC Fire and Rescue and Graham Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene assisting in firefighting operations and water supply. KY-853 is currently shut down for all traffic except emergency vehicles.

Eyewitness News will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing situation.

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

