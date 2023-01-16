Read full article on original website
Twins trade AL batting champ to Marlins in four-player deal
Months of rumors about the Marlins rotation finally resulted in some action. The Marlins traded right-hander Pablo Lopez, top infield prospect Jose Salas and outfield prospect Byron Chourio to the Twins in exchange for reigning AL batting champion Luis Arraez, per announcements from both clubs. The core of the trade,...
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Ex-Astros Prospect To Bolster Infield Depth
The Boston Red Sox reportedly signed a minor-league infielder Tuesday to add some organizational depth.
Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers
It did not take long for one former MLB manager to land back on his feet after getting fired several months ago. Jack Harris of the LA Times reports Friday that the Los Angeles Dodgers have hired Chris Woodward to be a special assistant in their front office. Woodward had been the manager of the... The post Former AL manager lands job with Dodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Max Muncy Thinks Rookie Slugger Will Be a Star in MLB
Many new roles need to be filled and Miguel Vargas may be next in line
Yardbarker
Angels could sign former Yankees All-Star?
The Los Angeles Angels may be continuing their shopping spree. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that the Angels are showing a lot of interest in veteran catcher Gary Sanchez. The 30-year-old Sanchez remains an unsigned free agent after spending last season with the Minnesota Twins. Sanchez began his...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
batterypower.com
This Day Braves History: Hall of Famer Don Sutton passes away
1943 - The Boston Braves release veteran outfielders Paul Waner and Johnny Cooney. 1978 - Eddie Mathews is elected to the Hall of Fame by the BBWAA. The former third baseman is named on 301 of 379 ballots. 2021 - Hall of Famer Don Sutton, a 300-game winner, passes away...
Royals wanted promising pitching prospect from Twins for Gold Glove OF
The Twins have contacted the Royals this offseason about the possibility of acquiring center fielder Michael A. Taylor, reports Dan Hayes of The Athletic. However, Hayes adds that Minnesota was “discouraged” by Kansas City’s ask for right-hander Josh Winder in return. There’s no indication conversations between the clubs are still ongoing.
dallasexpress.com
Rangers Sign Hall of Famer’s Son
The Rangers announced they signed the son of a former Ranger and Hall of Fame member on Saturday, one of 17 international players the team inked over the weekend. “A new professional baseball player in the family,” Vladimir Guerrero Sr. posted on social media. “Congrats to my son Pablo on signing with the Texas Rangers.”
Cubs Outright Mark Leiter Jr.
Cubs right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. has gone unclaimed on outright waivers, tweets Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. He’d been designated for assignment last week once Chicago finalized their one-year deal with Eric Hosmer. Leiter, 32 in March, signed a minor league contract with Chicago last offseason. He cracked...
New York Mets Reportedly Sign Veteran Outfielder
The New York Mets made a roster move on Wednesday. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the team has signed veteran outfielder Tommy Pham to a one-year deal that's worth $6 million. Pham is coming off a season where he played in 134 games for the Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Soz. He hit 17 home ...
Cardinals Sign Tres Barrera To Minor League Deal
The Cardinals and catcher Tres Barrera are in agreement on a minor league contract, reports FanSided’s Robert Murray (via Twitter). The Ballengee Group client will receive an invitation to big league camp in Spring Training, where he’ll vie for a backup job to offseason signee Willson Contreras. The Cards announced the signing not long after Murray’s initial report.
Yardbarker
Yankees linked to top remaining left field free agent
The New York Yankees have taken an extremely conservative approach filling left field this off-season. They missed out on the top free agents, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley, and even Michael Conforto, who signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees did retain Aaron Judge on a lucrative...
Twins Re-Sign Dereck Rodriguez To Minor League Deal
The Twins have re-signed righty Dereck Rodriguez to a minor league contract, as announced by agent Gavin Kahn of Enter Sports Management (Twitter link). Rodriguez, 30, will head back for a third stint with the organization that originally selected him in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. After a three-year stretch with the Giants from 2018-20 and a one-year stop in the Rockies organization in 2021, Rodriguez signed back with the Twins for the 2022 campaign. He tossed 7 2/3 innings at the big league level and allowed three runs (3.52 ERA), also contributing another 94 2/3 frames of 4.75 ERA ball in Triple-A St. Paul.
Rays Sign Elvin Rodríguez, Trevor Kelley To Minor League Deals
The Rays have signed right-hander Elvin Rodríguez to a minor league deal, reports Evan Petzold of The Detroit Free Press. Fellow righty Trevor Kelley also has a minor league deal with the club, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Both players will receive invitations to major league Spring Training.
Pirates designate notable veteran for assignment
The Pirates designated infielder/outfielder Miguel Andujar for assignment in order to make space on the roster for Andrew McCutchen, tweets Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Andujar, 27, came to the Pirates late in the 2022 season after being designated for assignment by the Yankees and turned in a .250/.279/.389...
RHP Adam Warren announces retirement
Right-hander Adam Warren confirmed to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com that he’s retired as a player after spending parts of eight seasons in the majors. Warren, who was making an appearance at Yankees Fantasy Camp, told Hoch that he’s been enjoying time with his family but also misses being around the game and would be open to “maybe getting into some kind of coaching” role in the future.
The Opener: McCutchen, Guardians, Outrights
As Spring Training continues to draw closer, here are three things we’ll be keeping an eye on around the baseball world throughout the day today:. After spending the last half decade with the Giants, Yankees, Phillies and Brewers, longtime Pirate Andrew McCutchen is set to officially return to Pittsburgh today. McCutchen’s one-year, $5MM deal with the Pirates was reported last week, but the Pirates confirmed yesterday evening that the deal would be made official sometime today. It’s a heartwarming occasion for both the 36-year-old McCutchen and Pirates fans. McCutchen is an all-time franchise great, with his 40 bWAR accumulated with the franchise ranking top 10 in franchise history. Over his nine previous years in Pittsburgh, McCutchen was a five time All-Star, four time Silver Slugger, one time Gold Glove winner, and finished among the top five in MVP voting in four consecutive years, including an MVP win in 2013.
Mets, OF Tommy Pham agree to one-year deal
The Mets and outfielder Tommy Pham agreed to terms on a contract, SNY’s Andy Martino tweets. The deal is pending a physical. It’s a one-year, $6M contract for Pham, tweets Jon Heyman of the New York Post. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale adds that the contract contains $2M of available incentives and is expected to be finalized Thursday.
Big Hype Prospects: Wood, Holliday, Williams, Rodriguez, Crow-Armstrong
The international signing market is well underway. We can think of these mostly 16-year-old boys as transplanted seeds. Some of them will grow big and strong over the next half-decade. Others will sprout then later wither during a drought or cold spell. Many won’t take to the new soil in which they’re planted. Perhaps the soil is too base or acidic. Or maybe a team thought they were buying one type of seed and actually got another. The wrong type of nurturing can ruin a plant. As outside observers, we can check back in a year or three once these youngsters have taken to their new soil.
