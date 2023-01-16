Read full article on original website
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
FOX 11 and 41
Could ‘New Amsterdam’ Continue? Bosses Detail Hopes, Who It Could Follow
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the New Amsterdam series finale “Right Place” and “How Can I Help.”]. New Amsterdam may have said goodbye after five seasons on NBC, but in a time full of revivals and spinoffs, is it really the end? Hopefully not, if you ask executive producers David Schulner and Peter Horton.
FOX 11 and 41
‘Shrinking’: Jason Segel Plays Therapist on Verge of Breakdown in Official Trailer (VIDEO)
Harrison Ford will be starring in one of his first major television roles alongside Jason Segel in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy, Shrinking, set to premiere with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27. The streamer revealed the official trailer (watch above) on Wednesday, January 18 for the series,...
FOX 11 and 41
Brian Cox Defends J.K. Rowling Over Trans Comments Controversy
Succession star Brian Cox has doubled down on his support for J.K. Rowling despite repeated anti-transgender comments the Harry Potter author has made on social media over the past few years. Over the weekend, Cox was a guest on the BBC talk show Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, where he was...
