WISH-TV

Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show

The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Koti Designs featured in ‘The 2023 Centerpiece Home’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you spend a lot of time in your home, it’s important to make sure your space is comffortable. Kate Elliott from Koti Designs joined “Life.Style.Live!” to share an exciting project planned for 2023. Her goal is to understand her clients needs so she can use textiles, furniture, and designs to fit each individual’s lifestyle. You don’t want to miss out on this surprise!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Top ice carvers will compete in a ‘carve off’ at the Festival of Ice

The City of Carmel presents the sixth annual Festival of Ice this weekend, January 20 – 22. Top Ice Carvers from around the Midwest are on hand for three days of competitions and demonstrations including an exciting grand finale “carve off’ where the audience helps determine the winner.
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis 12-year-old is taking the hunter, jumper world by storm

On a recent January morning, 12-year-old Samuelle Leerkamp was bundled up in a thick, woolen coat, and climbing into the saddle. Despite the heavy coat, she and her horse were soon galloping around the indoor arena at Canterbury Manor Stables in Zionsville, sailing over jumps and doing flying lead changes. Her horse, Rooster, is a direct descendent of the iconic racehorse Secretariat, but he never so much as won a claiming race at the track. The 23-year-old gelding is a far better jumper than he was a racehorse and he has the perfect partner in Samuelle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Kid-ing with Kayla: Parents’ ways versus grandparents’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For kids, what’s the difference between a parent and a grandparent?. Besides the obvious, News 8 special content contributor Kayla Sullivan says grandparents tend to be more lenient, especially when it comes to giving sweets to kids. Sullivan Said, “When I was a kid, my...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Patty Spitler’s dog ‘Mabel’ has died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A very special friend of “Pet Pals TV” and “Life.Style.Live!” has died. Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” announced her dog Mabel passed away Monday from Cushing’s disease. How does someone cope after losing a loved one?...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Loving Paws Animal Center Looking For Help With Large Rescue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Loving Paws Animal Center is a non-profit animal rescue dedicated to saving at-risk feral and stray cats in Tippecanoe county. Teresa Fee is the owner of LPAC and at the front line of every rescue. Right now her and her husband Jason are working to rescue over a dozen cats from a Brookston home.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
wboi.org

Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop

Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Greenwood Park Mall | Shopping mall in Indiana

Large shopping center with informal dining. Large covered shopping center with department stores, specialized boutiques, a restaurant area and a play area. Greenwood Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Greenwood, Indiana. The mall is the center of the commercial and retail corridor along US Highway 31 on the south side of the Indianapolis metropolitan area.
GREENWOOD, IN

