It was a Saturday night in 1955 when me and Paul drove over to Dallas from Fort Worth to see about hustling up some gigs. The Bob Wills Ranch House, on Corinth Street in the industrial wastelands south of downtown, was the biggest music barn in the city. When we walked in, Paul introduced me to a man standing by the front door. In his gray suit, white shirt, and black bow tie, he looked out of place. Everyone else was wearing working clothes, overalls, and jeans. Some of the gals were wearing cowgirl getups. Most of the fellas had cowboy hats. This guy was smoking a pipe.

