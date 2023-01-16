ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

Willie Nelson’s Dallas Diaries

It was a Saturday night in 1955 when me and Paul drove over to Dallas from Fort Worth to see about hustling up some gigs. The Bob Wills Ranch House, on Corinth Street in the industrial wastelands south of downtown, was the biggest music barn in the city. When we walked in, Paul introduced me to a man standing by the front door. In his gray suit, white shirt, and black bow tie, he looked out of place. Everyone else was wearing working clothes, overalls, and jeans. Some of the gals were wearing cowgirl getups. Most of the fellas had cowboy hats. This guy was smoking a pipe.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!

Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing

The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas Asks Floral Farms About Its Future, But Only in English

The Floral Farms community in southern Dallas is finally seeing movement in its yearslong quest to get the city to examine the industrial zoning that allowed Shingle Mountain to cast its shadow on adjacent homes. But at the city’s community meeting about that effort Tuesday night, a lot of it was lost in translation. The city did not provide materials in Spanish, nor did City Hall send a translator.
DALLAS, TX
Steven Doyle

2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas

Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (1/20/23)

Body Found in Grand Prairie Is Missing Woman. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing on January 11 after she stopped contacting friends and family. She’d been in a relationship with a man she believed was named Kevin Brown; he was really Ocastor Ferguson, a 32-year-old married man. Kelley disappeared after the confrontation. Grand Prairie police found her body in a “clandestine grave” in a wooded area. Ferguson was arrested on January 14 on a kidnapping charge. He’s in jail with $1 million bond.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dmagazine.com

A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement

Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’

North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
DALLAS, TX

