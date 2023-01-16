Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Experience a Joyful Brunch at ParigiSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
dmagazine.com
Willie Nelson’s Dallas Diaries
It was a Saturday night in 1955 when me and Paul drove over to Dallas from Fort Worth to see about hustling up some gigs. The Bob Wills Ranch House, on Corinth Street in the industrial wastelands south of downtown, was the biggest music barn in the city. When we walked in, Paul introduced me to a man standing by the front door. In his gray suit, white shirt, and black bow tie, he looked out of place. Everyone else was wearing working clothes, overalls, and jeans. Some of the gals were wearing cowgirl getups. Most of the fellas had cowboy hats. This guy was smoking a pipe.
dallasexaminer.com
Forming an alliance to combat challenges faced by the African American community
“If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. And we’ve got to get our community off the menu,” Dr. Kimberly McLeod, associate vice president of economic and academic development at Texas A&M University, said during a recent interview. McLeod said she attended a conference...
Dallas Observer
The Longhorn Ballroom Is Coming Back, Baby!
Great music venues never die, and one of the most famous in Dallas will soon be back in business. Owner Edwin Cabaniss announced that the Longhorn Ballroom on Corinth Street in the Cedars neighborhood will host live music once again by this spring. "My team and I at Kessler Presents...
dmagazine.com
News Bites: Blood Stem Cell Drive for Son of Dallas Restaurateurs Dean and Lynae Fearing
The Son of Dallas Restaurateurs is Looking for a Blood Stem Cell Donor. Campbell Fearing, the son of Dallas chef Dean Fearing and restaurant owner Lynae Fearing, is looking for a blood stem cell donor after his recent leukemia diagnosis. Campbell, 23, is a biblical studies student at Dallas Baptist University and a server at Lovers Seafood & Market. The restaurant, at 5200 W. Lovers Ln., is hosting a donor drive Sunday with blood cancer nonprofit DKMS to find a match for Campbell. The drive requires each person to go through a medical eligibility review, a registration form, and a cheek swab.
dmagazine.com
Dallas Asks Floral Farms About Its Future, But Only in English
The Floral Farms community in southern Dallas is finally seeing movement in its yearslong quest to get the city to examine the industrial zoning that allowed Shingle Mountain to cast its shadow on adjacent homes. But at the city’s community meeting about that effort Tuesday night, a lot of it was lost in translation. The city did not provide materials in Spanish, nor did City Hall send a translator.
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in Dallas
Fried chicken is a requisite dish in the South and Dallas is no exception to this rule. We love fried chicken and are offended by Col Sanders who has taken the delicacy in an odd direction Enjoy our list which is in no particular order. We tried to give a good mix between the more refined and the more obvious yard birds.
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteers
FORT WORTH, Texas - An abandoned, Texas-based KKK headquarters is being converted into an arts center after being purchased by a non-profit coalition. The building, now owned by Transform 1012 N. Main St, will be named after Fred Rouse, the first lynching victim in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (1/20/23)
Body Found in Grand Prairie Is Missing Woman. Kayla Kelley, 33, was reported missing on January 11 after she stopped contacting friends and family. She’d been in a relationship with a man she believed was named Kevin Brown; he was really Ocastor Ferguson, a 32-year-old married man. Kelley disappeared after the confrontation. Grand Prairie police found her body in a “clandestine grave” in a wooded area. Ferguson was arrested on January 14 on a kidnapping charge. He’s in jail with $1 million bond.
Texas commit Ron Holland leads top-ranked Duncanville past rival DeSoto
Senior 6-foot-8 forward Ron Holland — a Texas Longhorns commit — passed a major career milestone Tuesday night as he powered the top-ranked Duncanville Panthers to an 83-63 win over rival DeSoto
dmagazine.com
A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement
Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
The driver of the 18-wheeler that struck and killed three Southern band members in December was arrested.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
Did you win? $700,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
A lot is happening around Dallas-Fort Worth in the new year, the TCU Horned Frogs played for a national championship and the Dallas Cowboys secured a playoff win against Tom Brady, and to keep the winning spirits going, someone in North Texas secured a serious jackpot win.
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
Dwight Johnson, second-half surge propel Fort Worth Dunbar past Carter-Riverside
Led by junior Dwight Johnson's 26 points, Fort Worth Dunbar rallied and used a strong second-half surge to beat District 9-4A rival Fort Worth Carter-Riverside on Wednesday night
After Dallas Zoo leopard escape, cut found in monkey habitat
DALLAS (AP) — Police investigating after a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo say a cutting tool was used to intentionally make an opening in the fence of the small cat’s habitat, and a similar cut was found at a habitat for small monkeys. Dallas...
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
Comments / 0