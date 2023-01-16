ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning

Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
ABC7 Los Angeles

Fort Bragg soldier going to Super Bowl LVII thanks to JJ Watt

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- A Fort Bragg soldier is getting the trip of a lifetime thanks to the generosity of future Hall of Famer JJ Watt. Watt, who recently announced his retirement from the NFL, tweeted a picture of Sgt. Jackson Bond announcing that he'd be attending the Super Bowl this year.
FORT BRAGG, NC
ABC7 Los Angeles

Mike Trout says back injury has been 'nonissue' for months

NEW YORK --Mike Trout feels pain-free as the start of spring training approaches. The Los Angeles Angels' three-time American League MVP was sidelined between July 12 and Aug. 19 last year by an injury to his upper back and ribcage. After returning, he hit .308 with 16 homers and 29 RBIs in 40 games for an overall season batting average of .283 with 40 homers and 80 RBIs in 119 games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

Sources: Lakers' Anthony Davis could return as early as next week

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star Anthony Davis continues to make pain-free progress on his right foot and there's optimism for a return to the lineup as soon as late next week, sources told ESPN on Friday. The Lakers start a five-game trip Jan. 28 in Boston. Davis, who has been out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7 Los Angeles

LeBron James says depleted Lakers must play 'mistake-free'

LOS ANGELES -- The Sacramento Kings ended Wednesday night's game on an 8-3 run in the final minute to beat the Lakers116-111, handing L.A. its third loss in the past week by a combined 10 points. Afterward,LeBron Jamessaid the Lakers have "zero room for error," given the injuries the team...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy