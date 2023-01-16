ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Chicago

Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season

Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets at Important Positions

Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at WR, LB, and EDGE originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome back to our Bears free-agency primer series. In Part 1, we looked at some potential options at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line. Now, we shift our focus to different areas...
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
NBC Chicago

How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?

How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
NBC Chicago

Bears Should Eye SMU Wide Receiver Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday

What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
NBC Chicago

Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar

Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for Every Divisional Round Game

NFL picks against the spread for every Divisional Round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wild Card Weekend provided incredibly exciting playoff football, so what does the NFL's Divisional Round have in store?. The Divisional Round typically is where the best games of the playoffs happen. Last season's thriller...
NBC Chicago

Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten

Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Texans Reporter John McClain Helps Break Down NFL Draft for Bears

Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year

Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month

Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy