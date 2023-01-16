Read full article on original website
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Micah Parsons a ‘Fan' of Brock Purdy's Poise, Preparation as 49ers Rookie QB
Cowboys' Parsons vows not to underestimate Purdy: 'I'm a fan' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Despite his rookie status, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has the respect and attention of the Dallas Cowboys ahead of their divisional-round playoff game on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday...
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets at Important Positions
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at WR, LB, and EDGE originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome back to our Bears free-agency primer series. In Part 1, we looked at some potential options at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line. Now, we shift our focus to different areas...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's Dad Exchange Words at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad exchange words at Grizzlies-Lakers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies...
How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?
How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
Bears Should Eye SMU Wide Receiver Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the...
John Harbaugh Shoots Down Trade Rumors Between Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson
John Harbaugh shoots down trade rumors between Fields, Lamar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears’ season only wrapped up a few weeks ago, but buzz surrounding quarterback movement, including Justin Fields, has already surfaced. Earlier this week Fox Sports’ Nick Wright made a pitch for why...
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups.
NFL Predictions, Picks Against the Spread for Every Divisional Round Game
NFL picks against the spread for every Divisional Round game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Wild Card Weekend provided incredibly exciting playoff football, so what does the NFL's Divisional Round have in store?. The Divisional Round typically is where the best games of the playoffs happen. Last season's thriller...
Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten
Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
Texans Reporter John McClain Helps Break Down NFL Draft for Bears
Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor.
Vikings' Patrick Peterson Details ‘Shocked' Reaction to Kirk Cousins' 4th-Down Pass
Patrick Peterson details 'shocked' reaction to Kirk Cousins' 4th-down pass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The final pass of Kirk Cousins' season left many bewildered -- including one of his teammates. Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson said he thought Cousins didn't know what down it was after seeing the...
Patriots, Chiefs Among Five Teams With International NFL Games in 2023
NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for...
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
Bears' Justin Fields Wins Fantasy Football Award for 2022 Season
Justin Fields wins fantasy football award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields hasn’t played since New Year’s Day, but he continues to rack in postseason recognition from around the country. On Thursday, was named ESPN’s Fantasy Breakout Player of the Year. Justin Fields’ second season...
Bears Legend Walter Payton Memorbilia Up for Auction Next Month
Walter Payton memorbilia up for auction next month originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A few pieces of Bears history will be auctioned off next month. Fans and collectors will have the chance to bid on several big time awards and pieces of memorabilia from Walter Payton’s personal collection during Hunt Auctions’ Live Super Bowl 57 auction.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0