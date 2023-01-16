Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angels News: Halos Outfielder Remains Atop MLB Network’s Top 10 List
He’s still one of the best players in baseball.
Braves ink former ‘web gem’ master to the outfield on $3 million contract
The Atlanta Braves lost longtime franchise star Dansby Swanson this winter. And it has left them with the unenviable goal of building a winner without him. On Wednesday night, the team added a bit of depth with that goal in mind. The Braves signed former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin...
MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking
St. Louis Cardinals’ fan-favorite star third baseman Nolan Arenado is regarded as one of the best players in baseball. Cardinals fans and non-Cardinals fans tend to agree that he’s one of the best third baseman in all of baseball alongside Manny Machado and Jose Ramirez. However, MLB Network’s “MLB Now” ranked Arenado as the 5th […] The post MLB world reacts to Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado’s shocking 3B ranking appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop
It’s no secret the Atlanta Braves have a farm system that is one of the deepest Major League Baseball has to offer, and Vaughn Grissom is one of those prized prospects. With that talent comes high expectations, and the Braves need Grissom and others to produce quicker than originally expected. The question is where can […] The post Atlanta writer floats Vaughn Grissom position change for Braves, and it’s not shortstop appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing
Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves recently agreed to terms on a minor league contract ahead of the 2023 season. Pillar took to Twitter to express his excitement about joining the Braves on Friday. “Beyond excited to be joining the @Braves can’t wait to join such a historic franchise and help these guys get back […] The post Kevin Pillar’s hyped message to Braves fans after signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Dodgers prospect emerges as ‘Rookie of the Year candidate’
The Los Angeles Dodgers have no shortage of prospect potential in their loaded farm system. Catcher Diego Cartaya highlights the team’s future stars. Pitcher Bobby Miller and INF/OF Miguel Vargas are also listed as top-tier prospects. But a new Dodgers prospect is being regarded as a Rookie of the Year candidate according to MLB.com’s Jim […] The post New Dodgers prospect emerges as ‘Rookie of the Year candidate’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
REPORT: This Red Sox pitcher is drawing ‘significant’ trade interest
Tanner Houck of the Boston Red Sox is reportedly drawing “significant” trade interest, per Massive.com’s Chris Cotillo. Although Boston isn’t aggressively trying to deal him away, Cotillo reports that they would be more willing to trade Houck than Brayan Bello or Garrett Whitlock. The Red Sox could use infield help amid Trevor Story’s injury. A […] The post REPORT: This Red Sox pitcher is drawing ‘significant’ trade interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they added MLB Network’s Stephen Nelson to their broadcast team for the 2023 season. He is expected to call 50 games for SportsNet LA with Joe Davis, Orel Hershiser, and rest of the Dodgers’ broadcast crew, per MLB.com. Nelson has plenty of experience in the industry and should mesh […] The post Dodgers add MLB Network personality to Joe Davis-led broadcast team for 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone’s 2-word response when asked who Opening Day LF would be
The New York Yankees have certainly had an eventful offseason, as they have made some huge splashes to keep them firmly in the World series conversation for the 2023 season. Despite that, they still have some holes on their roster, and it seems like that’s something that manager Aaron Boone is well aware of as the offseason begins to wind down.
Brandon Belt trolls Dodgers with subtle jab about his free agency decision
Former San Francisco Giants’ star Brandon Belt signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB free agency. Belt recently trolled the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are of course the Giants’ primary rival, about his free agency decision, per KNBR. “Honestly I was this close to signing with the Dodgers… …I’m just kidding I would never […] The post Brandon Belt trolls Dodgers with subtle jab about his free agency decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pablo Lopez, 2 prospects traded to Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez has been traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Twins infielder Luis Arraez, sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman adds that two prospects are involved in the trade. The Marlins are sending their no. 5 infield prospect, Jose Salas, and outfield prospect […] The post Pablo Lopez, 2 prospects traded to Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lucas Giolito highlights changes for 2023, poised for White Sox rebound
Lucas Giolito endured a difficult 2022 campaign with the Chicago White Sox. However, he was previously considered to be one of the best pitchers in all of baseball. Giolito recently discussed changes he’s making in order to rebound in 2023, per MLB Network on Twitter. “Last season I was really out of sync for most […] The post Lucas Giolito highlights changes for 2023, poised for White Sox rebound appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
132K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0