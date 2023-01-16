Read full article on original website
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move
Although the Cleveland Browns are coming off a losing season, Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb were given some good news Tuesday when the team officially brought back a key part of the offense for next season. Offensive line coach Bill Callahan extended his contract with the Browns, despite drawing interest from the New York Jets […] The post Deshaun Watson will be fired up with latest Browns’ coaching move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Jaguars issues that could spell disaster vs. Chiefs
No club in the Divisional Round is a bigger underdog than the Jacksonville Jaguars. That’s no shocker, of course, since the Jags will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Jaguars will gladly take that tag and run with it. However, that doesn’t mean they don’t have things to work on. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Jaguars have when they face the Chiefs in the Divisional Round.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t said much since being ruled out for the end of the regular season and the team’s playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills after sustaining a third concussion. But on Friday, the signal-caller spoke out on the injury-riddled campaign, leaving many fans bewildered as to what he could’ve meant. “When […] The post Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa drops cryptic tweet after heartbreaking injury-riddled season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement
Sometimes the relief of not losing is greater than the joy of winning. Alabama head coach Nick Saban has already completed a college football portfolio that would have him among the greatest coaches of all time. Yet, he is apparently far too unsatisfied with how things ended this past season to put away his headset […] The post ESPN analyst confirms what we already knew about Nick Saban’s retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik
The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.
Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs has sent them into the offseason, and it could be quite a frantic period for Baltimore. They have several big decisions they have to make this offseason, but none are bigger than whether or not they […] The post Blockbuster trade package Falcons must offer Ravens for Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady takes unsurprising first step to deciding his NFL future
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers crashing out of the 2023 NFL Playoffs in the Wild Card round, everyone’s attention has once again turned to Tom Brady. After briefly retiring last offseason, the 45-year old quarterback underwent a turbulent season with the Buccaneers, and now that it’s over, fans all across the league will be wondering […] The post Tom Brady takes unsurprising first step to deciding his NFL future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady’s teammates believe he’s heading for the exit door in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he is going to take his time before making a decision on his future, and will be away from the team as he does so. That sentiment has a few players on the Bucs believing that Brady has played his last game in Tampa after leading the team […] The post Tom Brady’s teammates believe he’s heading for the exit door in Tampa Bay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals join Colts, Broncos as a potential Dan Quinn suitor
The Arizona Cardinals could be experiencing quite a bit of turnover after a wildly disappointing 2022 campaign. They have already moved on from their head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, and general manager, Steve Keim, and while they have already hired Monti Ossenfort to replace Keim, the team’s head coaching search is still underway. One potential target […] The post Cardinals join Colts, Broncos as a potential Dan Quinn suitor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to welcome Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars to town this weekend ahead of their AFC Divisional Round clash. Arrowhead Stadium is one of the best environments in all of the NFL, but the Jags quarterback doesn’t seem to think Chiefs fans will make it too difficult for him […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s Arrowhead Stadium comments will have Chiefs fans bringing the noise vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daniel Jones fires up Giants teammates with immaculate Griddy before Eagles clash
The New York Giants are fired up. After all, they’re in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and have a chance to beat the NFC-best Philadelphia Eagles. Ahead of the much-anticipated matchup, quarterback Daniel Jones, the main driving force behind their success, had a little fun at the end of practice on Thursday. He got his teammates hyped with a hilarious Griddy.
Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was […] The post Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash
Buffalo Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen has captivated NFL fans across the country, but not Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones. Jones called out Allen’s sloppy play at times this season and predicted his reign as one of the top QBs in the NFL would soon come to an end. Allen and the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals […] The post Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones predicts end of Josh Allen’s career ahead of Bengals clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning
Tom Brady has said he will take some time before making a decision about his playing future, but some of his teammates apparently believe they know which way the star quarterback is leaning. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, several Tampa Bay Buccaneers players felt as though Brady was saying goodbye to them after... The post Report: Bucs players believe they know which way Tom Brady is leaning appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Josh McDaniels’ wife made him reject Colts job because of Jim Irsay
Josh McDaniels underwent a fairly unsuccessful first season as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2022, but there’s a chance he may not have ever made it to the Raiders had some things gone different back in 2018. McDaniels was set to take the Indianapolis Colts head-coaching gig, but ended up leaving the Colts […] The post RUMOR: Josh McDaniels’ wife made him reject Colts job because of Jim Irsay appeared first on ClutchPoints.
