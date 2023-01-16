Read full article on original website
Bruce Boudreau’s emotional reaction to fans chants amid firing rumors
Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau has been disrespected by the organization’s ownership and management over the past week amid rumors of his imminent firing, but fans showed their respect for the veteran bench boss in the team’s 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night. Fans...
Max Pacioretty suffers yet another devastating injury blow
Max Pacioretty has seen his season come to an end after suffering an Achilles tendon tear in the Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild Thursday night. Pacioretty suffered a non-contact injury two weeks after returning from a previous Achilles tear. His medical tests revealed the team’s worst fears. The big power forward was […] The post Max Pacioretty suffers yet another devastating injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has struggled with injuries this season. The Red Wings forward did return to the lineup recently, but has only played 15 games this season. On Thursday, Red Wings fans watched as Bertuzzi once again left a game with an injury. Detroit won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights, but […] The post Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL rumors: Bo Horvat trade talks heat up with 3 new suitors entering the fray
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat is one of the best available players ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline. As contract talks have stalled, it seems almost certain Horvat will wear another sweater this season. To that effect, it seems like a trade could come sooner rather than later. Trade discussions around the Canucks captain […] The post NHL rumors: Bo Horvat trade talks heat up with 3 new suitors entering the fray appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Erik Karlsson’s strong message to Sharks front office ahead of NHL Trade Deadline
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson has dominated so far this season. But with the Sharks exploring options ahead of the NHL trade deadline, it seems unlikely he finishes the season in a Sharks sweater. Karlsson, to his credit, has long recognized the possibility of a trade. As the deadline approaches, he has stated his […] The post Erik Karlsson’s strong message to Sharks front office ahead of NHL Trade Deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving explodes for career night to snap Nets’ four-game losing streak
Kyrie Irving attempted to shut down comparisons to last season amid a four-game Nets losing streak with Kevin Durant sidelined. “This isn’t last year, so the comparisons just gotta stop,” Irving said. Despite his insistence, Brooklyn’s lackluster play had done little to quell the narrative. The Nets dropped...
3 players Nuggets must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Denver Nuggets have been on a tear lately. They have won eight straight games and are now playing their best basketball of the whole season. Denver is currently holding a 32-13 win-loss record, which is the best in the Western Conference. There are many good things about the Nuggets’ current state as a team. However, the front office may be interested to find a deal that benefits the team even more. The Nuggets’ executive office, led by Calvin Booth, has demonstrated that they aren’t sluggish and will act if they believe it would make the squad stronger. As such, here we will look at the players the Nuggets must move ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline, including Ish Smith.
Giants become bigger threat to Jalen Hurts, Eagles with latest injury report ahead of Divisional Round clash
The New York Giants will need all hands on deck this coming Saturday if they are to pull off a stunning upset in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs against rivals Philadelphia Eagles. At the moment, it looks as though the Giants will have a complete set of weapons on both ends of […] The post Giants become bigger threat to Jalen Hurts, Eagles with latest injury report ahead of Divisional Round clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox shortstop plan after Trevor Story injury
After seeing Xander Bogaerts sign with the San Diego Padres, the Boston Red Sox planned on having Trevor Story as their opening day shortstop. However, with Story now undergoing surgery, Boston has come up with a new plan on how they’ll handle the shortstop position. Story underwent surgery on...
Titans Ran Carthon hilariously reveals how wife almost left him amid GM aspirations
The Tennessee Titans have hired former San Francisco 49ers’ executive Ran Carthon to be their next General Manager. Carthon is happy he got the Titans’ job, because if he didn’t, he says his wife would’ve left him. As Carthon thanked his wife during his introductory press conference with Tennessee, he told a funny annectdote of […] The post Titans Ran Carthon hilariously reveals how wife almost left him amid GM aspirations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
