Rutherford County, NC

2 children killed in house fire in Rutherford Co.

By Robert Cox, Elise Devlin, Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two children were killed in a house fire Friday morning in Rutherford County.

According to the Forest City Fire Department, the fire happened at a house in the 100 block of Bostic Sunshine Highway in Bostic shortly before 10 a.m.

The children, ages two and three, have not been identified. The Rutherford County Fire Marshal said upon arrival, the children were found alone in the house in a back bedroom, and the fire started in the living room, according to the fire marshal.

“We was looking out the window and there was just smoke everywhere,” said Dorothy Miller, a neighbor.

Some neighbors said what they saw that morning sticks with them.

“They come running out with a baby in their hands, throw it on the ground and start doing CPR and chest compressions, then they come out with another baby, throw them on the ground with chest compressions, CPR, and then later on I ask them how the babies doing, and they say the babies died,” said Ronald Malton, a neighbor.

For neighbors like Ronald Malton, it was a typical Friday morning until he saw the fire trucks drive by and heard a knock at his door.

“I got a knock on the door and they said the house is on fire next door and I said is it and he said yes sir,” said Malton.

Amber Suttle said she’s been friends with the family who lived in the home for as long as she can remember. She said this has changed all of their lives.

“I receive the most heartbreaking call I’ve ever received in my life and she says the babies..the babies are gone and I couldn’t even put into words what happened I was in shock,” said Amber Suttle, family friend.

She said while they are devastated, they are remembering the children for who they were.

“Just the lovingest kids you could ever meet, they had the biggest hearts, the cutest smiles,” said Suttle. “They were just the best kids. We’re heartbroken at this point, we don’t know what to do, we’re numb to the world. These kids were so young and had their whole life ahead of them.”

Family said a balloon release will be held at the home on Tuesday.

The fire is under investigation by the Bostic Fire Department.

SWAT standoff in south Charlotte over with one arrest, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police announced a south Charlotte standoff was over, and they arrested a subject Friday afternoon. Earlier, a SWAT team assisted officers with a “barricaded subject” on Friday morning. CMPD said the situation was near the 7500 block of Quail Meadow Lane. No details about the suspect were released. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Inmate booked Sunday dies at Uptown detention center: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate who was booked Sunday at the Uptown detention center died Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said. Correctional officers responded to the incident around 5 a.m. where an inmate was found in a housing unit unresponsive., The inmate, 49-year-old Bryon Miller, was pronounced dead about 30 minutes […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Driver killed in collision near Newton: Highway Patrol

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver whose car was struck by another vehicle while attempting to make a turn was killed Tuesday near Newton, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the incident around 5 p.m. Tuesday on Saint James Church Road and Sunset Street. Newton resident Vance Bentley, 82, […]
NEWTON, NC
Juvenile shot by citizen during stolen vehicle attempt: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A juvenile was shot by a citizen during an attempt to steal a vehicle in southwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10 a.m. Wednesday near 100 Southwold Drive in southwest Charlotte. A juvenile victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FBI now investigating latest NC substation shooting attack

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local state and federal investigators are looking into another shooting on North Carolina’s power grid. The Pleasant Hill substation was damaged after it was shot Tuesday morning. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation, and that’s when they found the damage. Customers weren’t impacted and there was no […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Road taped off, police investigation underway in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway in east Charlotte with multiple Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police units responding to the scene. Officers responded to the incident midday Wednesday around Woodland Drive, not far from Eastway Middle School in east Charlotte. Queen City News was on the scene and officers appeared to be questioning an […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Meth, fentanyl seized from man during traffic stop in Catawba County, deputies say

NEWTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized methamphetamines and fentanyl after pulling over a vehicle for not having its headlines on in Catawba County early Wednesday morning, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies conducted the traffic stop around 1:30 a.m. along Fairgrove Church Road. During the stop, a K-9 performed […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Nuclear siren ‘inadvertently sounded’ during test in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sirens sounded at the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville Thursday morning after it was “inadvertently sounded” during a test, according to officials. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said the siren sounded during a regularly scheduled test at the facility. The test was intended to be a silent test, officials said, but […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
