Coroner investigates after finding a person in a burned vehicle

WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA)- The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said that an investigation has been started on Sunday.

The coroner’s office said that they responded to Cavins Road and East Hayne Street in Woodruff. Upon arrival, the coroner said that they found a car that had been burned with a person inside of it.

The Woodruff Police Department also responded to the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time. An autopsy report is scheduled for Monday.

