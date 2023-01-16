ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NFL Draft Profile: Bailey Edwards, Wide Receiver, Albion Britons

By The NFL Draft Bible
 5 days ago

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Albion WR Bailey Edwards

Bailey Edwards
Albion Britons

#3
Pos: WR
Ht: WR
Wt: 187
Hand: 978
Arm: 3048
40: 4.45
Hometown: Northville, MI
High School: Chelsea
Eligibility: 2023

Background:

Originally from Chelsea, Michigan. He attended Chelsea High School and was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Began his college career at Central Michigan University. Decided to redshirt his first year. Didn’t make much of an impact over his next two seasons. Transferred to Saginaw Valley State University prior to the 2021 season. As a junior, he played in ten games; however, he didn’t make much of an impact. Transferred to Albion College prior to the 2022 season. He had an outstanding senior season, playing in ten games, totaling twenty one receptions, 337 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns. He also served as a kickoff returner during some games.

