Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
Zacks.com
Can Value Investors Consider Celestica (CLS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
Zacks.com
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Zacks.com
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com
What Makes Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 20th
WTKWY - Free Report) : This professional information, software solutions, and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days. Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus. Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer...
Zacks.com
Here's Why NortonLifeLock (NLOK) is a Strong Growth Stock
Taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for new and old investors, and Zacks Premium offers many different ways to do both. Featuring daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access to the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens, the research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor.
Zacks.com
Is Carpenter Technology (CRS) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
CRS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Here's Why You Should Hold On to Flowserve (FLS) Stock Now
FLS - Free Report) is benefiting from strength across its oil & gas, chemical, power, general Industries and water end markets despite supply-chain constraints, rising raw material costs and foreign-currency headwinds. Also, its realignment activities are helping it capture more margin enhancement opportunities with efficient cost management and higher productivity.
Zacks.com
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Pinnacle (PNFP) Stock?
PNFP - Free Report) need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $50.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Zacks.com
Is Oberweis Int'l Opportunities (OBIOX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
OBIOX - Free Report) . OBIOX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance. OBIOX is a part of the Oberweis family of funds, a company based out of Lisle, IL. The Oberweis Int'l Opportunities made its debut in February of 2007 and OBIOX has managed to accumulate roughly $145.32 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Ralf A. Scherschmidt, has been in charge of the fund since February of 2007.
Zacks.com
Should You Invest in the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)?
SOXX - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/10/2001. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Sector ETFs also provide investors access to...
Zacks.com
Wall Street Analysts See an 114% Upside in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
KNSA - Free Report) closed the last trading session at $11.69, gaining 3.7% over the past four weeks, but there could be plenty of upside left in the stock if short-term price targets set by Wall Street analysts are any guide. The mean price target of $25 indicates an 113.9% upside potential.
Zacks.com
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.02, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
EXPE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Zacks.com
Will MSCI (MSCI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
MSCI - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Business - Software Services industry, could be a great candidate to consider. When looking at the last two reports, this maker of software tools to help portfolio managers make investment decisions has recorded a strong streak of surpassing earnings estimates. The company has topped estimates by 3.11%, on average, in the last two quarters.
Zacks.com
Is Kroger (KR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end...
Zacks.com
FS KKR Capital (FSK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
FS KKR Capital (. FSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.20, moving +1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CSCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.78, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of...
Zacks.com
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.57, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.72%. Coming into today, shares of the private equity...
Comments / 0