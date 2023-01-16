ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Giant guitar artwork lit up at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. - Are you ready to rock?. The largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created was lit up Friday in downtown Joliet. A ceremony was set to begin at 5 p.m., outside the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. The 24-foot sculpture is nicknamed "Gigantar" and will now...
JOLIET, IL
fox32chicago.com

Regal Cinemas closing more theaters in Chicago area

CHICAGO - Regal Cinemas plans to close more than three dozen theaters across the country, including some in the Chicago area. It comes amid the theater's parent company – Cineworld – filing for bankruptcy. The locations closing in our area are Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Brandon Johnson accuses Chuy Garcia of ‘abandoning the progressive movement’

CHICAGO - U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia was accused Thursday of "abandoning the progressive movement" by "copying and pasting" Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to deliver Chicago from violent crime. Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson, the Cook County commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, came out swinging against Garcia and would...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Vallas, Garcia as frontrunners

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey finds Paul Vallas and Rep. Chuy Garcia leading the nine-candidate field for mayor of Chicago. The top two finishers in next month’s voting will compete in an April 4th runoff election. And, despite spending several million dollars on campaign advertising in recent...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago rapper DLOW opens up about mental health struggles

CHICAGO - A chart topping Chicago-born rapper is opening up about his struggles with mental health, in hopes it will help others. His music is upbeat and enthusiastic, filled with energy and light. It’s a testament to what he’s overcome. Ten years ago, the "DLOW Shuffle" swept the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Naperville home

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Firefighters battled a widespread fire at a home in Naperville Friday night. The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 2100 block of Horncastle Lane around 11:40 a.m. and later spread to a neighboring home. Naperville fire officials say all seven residents were safety evacuated...
NAPERVILLE, IL

