fox32chicago.com
Giant guitar artwork lit up at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - Are you ready to rock?. The largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created was lit up Friday in downtown Joliet. A ceremony was set to begin at 5 p.m., outside the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66. The 24-foot sculpture is nicknamed "Gigantar" and will now...
fox32chicago.com
Regal Cinemas closing more theaters in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Regal Cinemas plans to close more than three dozen theaters across the country, including some in the Chicago area. It comes amid the theater's parent company – Cineworld – filing for bankruptcy. The locations closing in our area are Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach...
fox32chicago.com
Des Plaines Theatre cancels 'Awake Illinois' event after alleged threats from LGBTQ activists
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A culture war in the suburbs, as a conservative group's event was canceled after alleged threats from LGBTQ activists. Five-hundred people were expected to attend the event next month. The theater operator says there were strong opinions on both sides, but it was best to go in a different direction.
fox32chicago.com
World's-largest handmade guitar sculpture to light up Joliet
The largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created will soon light up downtown Joliet. A ceremony will be held Friday night outside of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum on Route 66 to unveil the 24-foot sculpture, nicknamed Gigantar.
fox32chicago.com
Brandon Johnson accuses Chuy Garcia of ‘abandoning the progressive movement’
CHICAGO - U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia was accused Thursday of "abandoning the progressive movement" by "copying and pasting" Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s plan to deliver Chicago from violent crime. Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson, the Cook County commissioner and Chicago Teachers Union organizer, came out swinging against Garcia and would...
fox32chicago.com
Cancer patient named 'Delilah' who grew up in Villa Park surprised at LA hospital by Plain White T's singer
VILLA PARK, Ill. - A young cancer patient named after the hit song, 'Hey There Delilah,' got the surprise of a lifetime when Plain White T’s singer Tom Higgenson showed up in her hospital room for a one-on-one performance. Posted on TikTok, the video showing 8-year-old Delilah’s reaction is...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
fox32chicago.com
Some Evanston City Council members want to ban gas hookups in new homes, buildings
EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston council members will soon consider a proposed ban that is reigniting the age-old debate – gas or electric. If it's approved, the city would follow in the footsteps of San Francisco, New York, and Seattle by banning natural gas connections in new construction. "It helps...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago shelter says ‘world’s least adoptable dog’ just a ‘grump’ who needs the right companion
CHICAGO - The least adoptable pup in history? Nawwwww. Lord Herald, a grumpy, middle-aged Chicagoan, who also happens to be a Chihuahua, was tagged with the label by the New York Post last month after a social media post by the Chicago dog rescue that saved him from the city’s pound went a bit viral.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Vallas, Garcia as frontrunners
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey finds Paul Vallas and Rep. Chuy Garcia leading the nine-candidate field for mayor of Chicago. The top two finishers in next month’s voting will compete in an April 4th runoff election. And, despite spending several million dollars on campaign advertising in recent...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago rapper DLOW opens up about mental health struggles
CHICAGO - A chart topping Chicago-born rapper is opening up about his struggles with mental health, in hopes it will help others. His music is upbeat and enthusiastic, filled with energy and light. It’s a testament to what he’s overcome. Ten years ago, the "DLOW Shuffle" swept the...
fox32chicago.com
Activists question Amazon's commitment to hire locally at still vacant facility
CHICAGO - Controversy continues for the still empty Amazon delivery station on Chicago’s West Side. Amazon was expected to hire as many as 500 people at the 140,000-square-foot facility by its opening at the end of 2022. That hasn't happened, and new word is that Amazon has postponed the...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in drive-by on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood. Around 6:45 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered inside a vehicle after sustaining a gunshot wound to his left hip in the 3200 block of West Cortez Street. According to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: Vallas, Johnson and Garcia close fundraising gap with Lightfoot, new reports show
CHICAGO - Mayoral challengers Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas and Jesus "Chuy" Garcia have closed the fundraising gap with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is still spending twice as much money as she’s raising, but none of them has caught millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. That’s the bottom line of the last...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with stealing thousands of dollars from Lincoln Park church
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a burglary of a prominent Lincoln Park church that netted thousands of dollars of Christmas Day collections. Hannibal Kerry, 27, is accused of burglarizing Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church during the overnight hours of Dec. 26-27, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
Hyde Park tenants sue management company after electrical outage displaced residents on Christmas Eve
CHICAGO - Tenants of a Hyde Park apartment building are suing their management property after they were displaced on Christmas Eve due to an electrical outage. Residents of Algonquin Apartments announced a class action lawsuit against MAC Property Management LLC on Wednesday citing the company's negligent maintenance. Three tenants shared...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago attackers shouted name of rival gang before shooting Jesus Rega: source
CHICAGO - Moments before a burst of gunfire critically wounded a young man with mental disabilities, a group approached him, his younger brother and their father in front of their Back of the Yards home and yelled that they were members of the Two-Six street gang that’s notorious in the area.
fox32chicago.com
Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets. The man began to walk with them and...
fox32chicago.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Naperville home
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Firefighters battled a widespread fire at a home in Naperville Friday night. The fire broke out at a two-story home in the 2100 block of Horncastle Lane around 11:40 a.m. and later spread to a neighboring home. Naperville fire officials say all seven residents were safety evacuated...
