You can now get ChatGPT on a Linux desktop
ChatGPT is now available as an extension for your Linux laptop or desktop, but it’s early days and some things may not work as you might expect. The AI tool capable of holding back-and-forth conversations and surfacing up information that may otherwise take a long time to find online was launched in preview format to the public in November 2022, and has seen an explosion in popularity.
Wi-Fi routers are being hit by a dangerous new Android malware with extra DNS hacks
A new Android app has been found tricking unsuspecting users (even those with clean devices) into visiting malicious versions of popular websites, where they might end up giving away their login credentials, or even worse - money. The findings come courtesy of Kaspersky, which found a malicious Android app carrying...
How to use Windows 11's Find My Device to help locate your lost laptop
Losing an expensive device is never a good situation to be in, and even worse if you can't find it. Thankfully, we're in an age where you can easily find it, or remotely wipe the device if needed. There are apps where, in the hope of getting your laptop back,...
PureKeep Review
PureKeep makes it easy to keep track of your passwords across different websites or applications. However, you can’t purchase the software alone. It comes as an add-on to the PureVPN service, which you must also pay for. Pros. +. VPN service included. +. Affordable. +. Easy to use. Cons.
Pixel Fold video suggests it could trump the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in a few key areas
Samsung has done well with foldable phones, but with the upcoming Google Pixel Fold it could have some serious competition, and a new video highlights the advantages Google’s debut foldable might offer. YouTuber Dave2D (opens in new tab) has got hold of a blank reference model of the phone,...
Microsoft hides cool experimental audio control tool in Windows 11 preview build
Microsoft is currently experimenting with a new audio control feature on Windows 11 that allows users to control the volume of multiple apps from Quick Settings. Volume Mixer, as it’s known, is currently available in Preview Build 25281 (opens in new tab) from the Dev Channel on the Windows 11 Insider Program. It’s being compared to software like Discord and EarTrumpet due to similar capabilities of adjusting volume levels for different audio sources. For example, you can keep the volume on a Skype call loud while quieting music playing on Spotify and having WhatsApp somewhere in between for notifications. It’s a level of management not currently seen as Windows 11 only currently offers universal adjustments. Users typically use third-party apps, like EarTrumpet, to gain this level of control.
The Mac mini M2 is now the best upgrade from your Apple iMac
If you’re the owner of an aging iMac, this week’s Apple announcements probably only added to your confusion about how and when to upgrade. In a surprise event, we got a new Mac mini M2 and MacBook Pro 14-inch, which both came with upgraded Apple silicon. For Apple’s all-in-one desktop, which turns 25 years old this year? Just another helping of tumbleweed.
What is completion rate and why it matters for Usenet?
The internet as we know it was formally invented in 1983 even though the planning for this global network began decades ago. It began as ARPANET, a research program funded by the U.S. government, and was primarily used in academic settings before it made its way into everyday life. In 1989, a British scientist named Tim Berners-Lee invented the World Wide Web (WWW) system that made it easy to locate resources online and is largely in use today.
Git patches two critical remote code execution security flaws
Cybersecurity researchers from X41 and GitLab has discovered three high-severity vulnerabilities in the Git distributed version control system. The flaws could have allowed threat actors to run arbitrary code on target endpoints by exploiting heap-based buffer overflow vulnerabilities, the researchers said. Of the three flaws, two already have patches lined up, while a workaround is available for the third one.
IOGear Dock Pro Review
IOGear's Dock Pro is an extremely useful option for expanding the number of ports on your USB-C or Thunderbolt device. Utilizing USB-C / Thunderbolt 3, the IOGear Dock Pro enables an additional 12 ports and is compatible across Windows, macOS, and tablets. The Dock Pro Universal 4K Quad Docking Station...
Nvidia GeForce Now Ultimate can give you RTX 4080 performance on a Chromebook
Nvidia announced this week that the latest version of its subscription service, GeForce Now Ultimate, has officially gone live for several cities in the US, rolling out to San Jose, Los Angeles, and Dallas, as well as Frankfurt, Germany. Areas surrounding these cities will also be able to connect to the new Ultimate tier servers.
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories review
Microsoft Adaptive Accessories is a great start to a far more accessible future, with simply designed yet easy-to-use tech and macros that make repetitive tasks that much easier to perform. Though it can take some work to learn how to utilize those macros since there are no written instructions in the box, there are at least a wealth of online resources.
Your Wi-Fi router could spy exactly where you are in a room
Your humble Wi-Fi router (opens in new tab) signal could be used to track your movements around a room, bat style, a new report has claimed. Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University recently published a report in which they detailed an experiment using ordinary off-the-shelf Wi-Fi routers to detect people’s locations, as well as their poses, in a room.
Best free antivirus in 2023
Free doesn't have to mean bad. In most cases, paying a premium for a service will often net you better features, but many of the best antivirus offerings have a free counterpart that will do the job just fine. Paying a premium for a service typically means you get more...
How to install a VPN on Kodi
Kodi is an amazing, free and open source media player. Perhaps the main reason for this, apart from being cost-free, is that it’s highly customisable. Everything from the look and feel to the types of media it plays can be tweaked to your heart’s content, effectively letting you build your own streaming box with Kodi. You can also enjoy even more features through the use of optional third-party add-ons.
The internet of the future could download Red Dead Redemption 2 in nanoseconds
Get ready for blisteringly fast internet, folks. But don’t rush; you’ve got plenty of time to prepare for it. A team of researchers in Europe has developed a new way to transmit data (opens in new tab) at speeds that dwarf the fastest internet connections in the world - and they’ve done so using just a simple chip and light beam.
JBL Quantum Stream Dual Pattern USB mic review: best for novice streamers
With a streamlined design and intuitive ease of use, the JBL Quantum Stream is a surprisingly capable USB mic. Fine-tuning settings, whether through the onboard controls or JBL’s app, is a breeze. And, the mic delivers in audio performance. Unfortunately, its port placement is one big issue. While there are some better USB mics out there, I think the JBL Quantum Stream is the perfect first USB mic for streamers.
The Lenovo Smart Paper does the one thing I wish my Kindle Scribe could do
I was pleasantly surprised by the Lenovo Smart Paper at CES 2023 in Las Vegas. Writing tablets with E Ink screens, like our favorite Onyx Boox Note Air 2, are hot right now and I’ve been waiting for the one E Ink tablet that hits all my bases before I call the category a home run. The Lenovo comes close to a win, but it still proves that no writing tablet gets everything right.
Finger of blame for cracked AMD GPUs points at crypto-miners, not graphics driver
AMD RX 6800 and 6900 graphics cards recently came under the spotlight after a bunch of them broke due to the GPU actually physically cracking, and we now have an apparent answer as to why this happened. This comes from KrisFix on YouTube (who runs a German repair shop that...
MacBook Pro 16-inch (2021) vs MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023): which should you get?
Apple dropped a ton of surprises on us with its reveal of its latest silicon, the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, and those chips will be powering two of the latest line of Macbook Pros, the MacBook Pro 16-inch (2023) models. Thanks to these powered-up chips, the MacBook Pro...
