Kathleen Marie “Kathy” Ramthun
Age 71 of rural Montrose, passed away January 19th at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 25th from 4 to 8 PM, with a prayer service at 7, and further visitation one hour prior to services, all at the church. A Celebration of Life for Kathy Ramthun will be held Thursday, January 26th at 3 PM at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Montrose. A special thank you to the nursing staff at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Arrangements were made with The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Heidi Laurelle Keiser
Age 43 of Rockford, passed away January 14th at the North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale. Visitation will be held Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the St. Martha’s Hall at the St. Peter Church Campus in Delano. Further visitation will be held on Tuesday, 1 hour prior to the Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial for Heidi Keiser will be held Tuesday, January 24th at 11 AM at the St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church in Delano, with interment at the Calvary Cemetery of Delano. The Iten Funeral Home of Delano made the arrangements.
Helen Louise “Ma Wulf” (Wilken Wulf) MacDonald
Age 85 of Buffalo, passed away peacefully January 15th. A Memorial Service for Helen MacDonald will be held Wednesday, January 25th from 4 to 7 PM, with a prayer service at 6:30 PM, at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota or Gillette Children’s Foundation. Arrangements were made with The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
Lantern Ski Saturday Evening at Robert Ney Memorial Park
The fresh snow should be a treat for cross-country skiers planning on taking part in the free Lantern Ski Event Saturday evening at the Robert Ney Memorial Park near Maple Lake. Officials with the Wright County Parks Department say the trails will be groomed and lit with lanterns to help...
Life Celebration Today (Thursday) for Former Buffalo HS Educator, Coach, Ken Casperson
A Celebration of Life will be held today (Thursday) in Buffalo for a former Buffalo High School teacher and coach. Kenneth “Ken” Casperson passed away December 16th at the age of 78. Ken was a 1962 graduate of Minneapolis North High School and Augsburg College in Minneapolis, and...
Multiple Injuries in Tuesday Crash in Sherburne County
Five people were injured when two cars collided early Tuesday afternoon in neighboring Sherburne County. The State Patrol reports that around 1:40 PM, a mini-van that was southbound on Highway 25 collided with a westbound passenger car at the intersection with Sherburne County Road 3 in Palmer Township. The driver...
City of Buffalo Thanks Retiring City Administrator, Laureen Bodin
(L-R) City Council Student Liaison, Matthew Scherber – Councilman, Brad Dahl – Councilman, Steve Downer – Mayor, Teri Lachermeier – City Administrator, Laureen Bodin – Councilman, Nick O’Rourke – Councilman, Jameson Wakefield. The City of Buffalo is giving a huge thank you and...
